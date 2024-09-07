Durham sign Chemar Holder for Championship run-in

Durham have signed West Indies fast bowler Chemar Holder for their final three games of the County Championship season.

Holder, who has played a Test and an ODI for his country, will be available for the round of Championship games starting on Monday, when Durham host Lancashire at Chester-le-Street. He replaces Neil Wagner, the New Zealand left-armer, whose stint was cut short by injury.

"We are pleased to welcome Chemar to Durham for the final stages of the season, he is an exciting tall quick bowler who will add a point of difference to our available bowling group," Marcus North, Durham's director of cricket, said.

"With international call ups and a number of injuries, it was extremely important to bring in an additional seamer and we are pleased to have secured a bowler of Holder's quality."

Holder won a Test cap in 2020, after impressing in the domestic first-class system, and has also featured for Warwickshire in the County Championship. He spent more than a year out of the game after requiring shoulder surgery but was given a CWI franchise contract earlier this year as West Indies looked to keep him part of their fast-bowling pool.

Holder said: "It feels very good to be a part of Durham and to be playing county cricket for a second time.

"Once I step on the field, I always put my best foot forward and leave everything out there. I will put my all into the upcoming games and am looking forward to this opportunity. I can't wait to get started if I am selected this week and give my all for Durham."