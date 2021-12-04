VVS Laxman will be taking over as NCA chief on December 13 along with the other coaches after the appointments were ratified by the general body at the BCCI AGM in Kolkata on Saturday.

Laxman and Troy Cooley who has been roped in as bowling coach, are among the high-profile appointments. Cooley has been signed with an aim to develop India's next generation of fast bowlers.

"Laxman's contract has been signed already. His last media assignment is the second Test between New Zealand and India," a senior BCCI officer bearer told PTI. "He will be joining in Bengaluru from December 13."

Laxman's immediate task is to oversee India's preparation for the 2022 Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean in January-February. With covid forcing the junior calendar to a halt earlier this year, the BCCI is currently in the midst of identifying a core group of players following the completion of back-to-back Under-19 tournaments.

As per the PTI report, Laxman is expected to travel to the Caribbean for a certain period during the World Cup. The BCCI office bearer also said one of Hrishikesh Kanitkar or Sitanshu Kotak , who are back on the NCA roster, will be travelling as head coach. Kotak is currently with India A on their shadow tour of South Africa.

Meanwhile, the BCCI will be sending 20 players across formats for the South Africa tour. The BCCI functionaries confirmed that the tour was postponed by a week, and will now include three Tests and as many ODIs. The T20I leg is expected to be played at a later date.