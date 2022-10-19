Harmanpreet Kaur out of WBBL with back issue

She was initially supposed to miss only the first two games because of her international commitments

Harmanpreet Kaur was the Player of the Tournament at the WBBL last season • Getty Images

Melbourne Renegades allrounder Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the ongoing season of the WBBL with a back issue.

"Harmanpreet was fantastic for us last season and we were looking forward to having her as part of our squad again this year, but unfortunately she has been ruled out through injury," James Rosengarten, Renegades' general manager, said.

Harmanpreet, the India captain, was initially supposed to miss only the first two games because of her international commitments, with India playing in - and winning - the women's Asia Cup final. Simon Helmot, the Renegades coach, was confident of her joining the side for the rest of the campaign and had said that her workload would be carefully monitored after she reached Australia.

England batter Eve Jones was signed as an overseas replacement last week.

"Eve will stay on with our squad for at least the next couple of matches, as we work through the best strategy for our squad for the remainder of the tournament," Rosengarten said.

In the ongoing season, they have one win from two games so far.