Sydney Thunder sign Georgia Voll to bolster top order

The allrounder hasn't quite kicked on with the bat in the WBBL but should get more opportunities up the order with Thunder

Sydney Thunder have secured a significant signing ahead of WBBL10 by bring in allrounder Georgia Voll from Brisbane Heat on a three-year deal.

Voll, 20, is one of the most highly regarded batting talents in the Australian game and has also had an impact with her offspin.

Last season was somewhat of a struggle with the bat in the WBBL as she slid down the order during the tournament, finishing with 206 runs at 18.72 and a strike-rate of 112.56, but she claimed 4 for 19 in the Challenger final against Perth Scorchers before Heat went down to Adelaide Strikers in the final.

However, her batting prowess was on show later in the season when she struck a double century in the red-ball 'Green and Gold' game in Adelaide and also made two WNCL hundreds for Queensland.

Voll had interest from a number of WBBL clubs but said conversations with Thunder coach Lisa Keightley had swayed her decision.

"I never expected myself to play for a New South Wales team, to be honest, but after talking to Lisa and the guys down there, I'm super excited for the opportunity, and it's a really good young group coming through," she said.

"Lisa was quite clear on the role she wants me to play and what she wants me to do and that sort of got me over the line. I liked what the Thunder were about last year, really playing as a team and getting around each other on and off the field."

Trent Copeland, Sydney Thunder general manager, added: "Georgia has shown since the day she arrived on the scene that she is a special talent with both bat and ball If you were to pinpoint the next young star to crack the Australian setup, Georgia is it. The 200 for Australia A in red ball cricket, two 100's in WNCL last season and the all-round capabilities we've seen for the Heat in WBBL. This is a huge signing for the club."