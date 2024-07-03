Kapp joins Melbourne Stars on three-year deal

Melbourne Stars have made a huge move ahead of the new WBBL season by signing South Africa allrounder Marizanne Kapp on a three-year deal.

Kapp, who went to Sydney Thunder as the No. 1 draft pick last season, has been secured under the new option which allows clubs to sign one multi-year pre-draft player.

The chance to work with Stars coach Jonathan Batty and former Australia captain Meg Lanning was a big part of Kapp's decision to sign with the trio having been part of Delhi Capitals in the last two seasons of the WPL.

"I've been working with JB [Jonathan Batty] for a couple of years and then obviously working with Meg was a big factor for me moving, I like the way they work," Kapp said.

Kapp has also previously played for Sydney Sixers, where she was part of back-to-back titles, and Perth Scorchers where she was named Player of the Final in the 2021-22 season.

"Marizanne is one of the best allrounders in the world with an outstanding record at both domestic and international level," Melbourne Stars general manager Blair Crouch said. "As well as her talents with both bat and ball she will add invaluable experience to our young squad in our quest to be among the challengers for WBBL 10."

Kapp played a key role in South Africa's tour of Australia earlier this year where she produced a starring performance in their first ODI victory over the home side with 75 and 3 for 12 at North Sydney Oval.