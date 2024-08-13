Russell: Some West Indies players are 'just not interested in playing Tests'

The issue is not money, but that youngsters want to play on the big stage, Russell argues

It's not the money. According to Andre Russell , premier West Indian cricketers are "just not interested in playing Tests."

Even though observers say that is due to the lack of money in West Indian cricket, Russell disagrees. "I don't think it's the money, I don't think money is the issue," he told Press Association recently. "Based on the amount of T20 and leagues around the world, I think a lot of players are just not interested in playing Tests."

Russell's remarks came after West Indies - placed bottom of the nine-team World Test Championship table at the moment - were swept 3-0 in England . They have since drawn the first Test in Port of Spain against South Africa, a Test they were behind in for the most part but, following rain and an attacking South Africa declaration, got to a competitive position when time ran out.

Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Pooran, Rovman Powell and Kieron Pollard were among the West Indians playing in The Hundred when the last Test against England was being played in late July. Among the highest-paid players in the league, they are still playing The Hundred while the Test series against South Africa is on. Pollard, Powell and Pooran have never played Test cricket. Russell played one, in 2010. Hetmyer has played 16, the last of them in 2019.

"Red-ball cricket is not my cookie, I don't think my body will keep up with Test cricket" Andre Russell

"I'm always excited watching the other West Indian batters, especially when they're hitting boundary after boundary," Russell said. "As long as you can do well from contracts outside your nation I think they are going to grab that opportunity but everyone wants to play on the big stage.

"So, if the big stage comes in Test cricket, I know youngsters will be happy to play. I just don't think it's about money or anything like that."

Russell, now 36, has managed to stay at the top of his game in short-format cricket despite a succession of injuries over the years, especially in the legs. A knee injury forced him out of the 2019 ODI World Cup after a few games. Test cricket, he said, was not on the table for him.