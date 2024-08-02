West Indies coach Andre Coley: 'We have proven in the England series that we can actually compete'
They may have lost the series, but their players have learned to cope better under pressure and become more consistent, their coach says
It always does [hurt] when something doesn't necessarily go as planned. Also, what it means to us as a team, to West Indies fans, the diaspora. That's something you can never forget - what cricket means to West Indian people. You also feel a bit of disappointment because you know that the team has underperformed, but then you try to strike a balance of focusing on what we could take from it to make us better going forward.
No (chuckles). We were beaten at Lord's because we never actually got into that match. They were both low-scoring innings, so we never actually got in. With the ball, we did most of what we wanted to do. From the second Test, you could see how the batters started to acclimatise and mixed intent with some really good decision-making. We started to see each player expressing themselves and announce what they are capable of doing.
Not overwhelmed. At some point he was aware of it, but he was able to get through that period. It was really a powerful learning experience for him. I'm sure he has taken that coping mechanism away from this series. He was able to come up with one or two different things to help him through. He is on a good path, mentally quite strong.
There were decent crowds, both here and in Australia. What the players would have got from it is that whenever we did well, the crowd showed appreciation for good cricket, regardless of which team you were from. As the tour went on, some of our guys actually got a little bit of confidence from the crowd, became more comfortable with being on the boundary and so on. And that is all a part of the game as well, how you can manage off-field stuff. Sometimes that can be overwhelming on its own.
I could tell you that we went into that Test with belief in ourselves and an understanding of what the conditions could have been like. The week leading up to the Lord's Test was frenetic in terms of engagements. The level of expectation also was telling. Because I know these guys are on social media, and they also have their families here and back home, and everybody was really looking forward to a keen contest. So overall [it might have been overwhelming] coming to a new country and the weight of expectation. Maybe some players had expectations of themselves in terms of the goals they had set.
My focus over the coming days will continue to be: what are we pulling from this experience? Sometimes you get overwhelmed because there's a bit of self-doubt about whether you can match up [at this level]. And we have proven in this series, in different matches, that we can do good things and we can actually compete. For me, it's going back to those processes [and asking the player]: When we were doing well, what was the thinking? What were the processes we were going through that actually helped us to do those things? Because if you don't deep-dive into those, then you always will be sporadic in terms of how you go about things.
No. In the last year and a half or so, we have actually opted to bat more often than in the previous period. The stats suggested that the pitch was generally slow on day one and as day two went on, it got better for batting. I don't know if you recall, within the first half hour or 40 minutes, there were a couple of opportunities created, and we missed one key opportunity on the first morning - [dropping Ollie Pope at 46]. We missed about four catches behind the wicket, which would have made a difference.
And decision-making for long periods of time. Sometimes you can get ahead of yourself and say, I have just come in to bat, I want to score a hundred, but 100 is so far away. But if you stay in the moment, ball by ball by ball, and you start to add ten, 15, 20… you are 15 from 30 balls. You are then wearing down the bowlers, they are in their third or fourth spells, and you start to grow in confidence.
I have asked Kavem to continue doing what he's doing. I haven't added any more responsibility. Everybody in the team has their responsibility. You can't be asking people to take on the responsibility of others. He said he's gone away from his processes once or twice on the tour and he has revisited them and is conscious of what is happening.
Or [Hodge could have] hit it with better control, because there's an element of risk in everything you do. Maybe he could have hit it a bit later, maybe he could have hit a bit earlier as opposed to smashing it - a bit of greater control in where I'm actually putting the ball, as opposed to, hey, my eyes are lighting up, all this needs to get smashed.
The pull of white-ball cricket will always be there. You go back to intent. Intent isn't only on the field, it's also off the field. If I want to do well and I intend to have a long career, then I also have to be intentional about how I set that up, where I go to prepare, how much of [any one format] do I play, etc. Those conversations are going on with each player in terms of where he is at now, what do we need, where are we going and how do we get there, what kind of support does the player need to actually keep moving forward.
For somebody like Alzarri, it is important to help him manage his effectiveness and how much he plays. He plays all formats. You have two separate head coaches assisting him to plan out how we can go about things. Daren [Sammy, West Indies' white-ball coach] and me continue to have dialogue about players who are playing across formats and we see what's the best windows for them to have breaks. That is the direction in which we are heading. We are not there yet, but we have started that process in terms of the discussions and having more of a long-term outlook on things and players. You want players to play but you also want them to remain healthy.
I am quite an independent thinker. I want to continue to be my authentic self, taking on feedback but at the same time remaining firm on decision-making that's best for the side. In terms of what I've become better at - it is being more engaging, because in the past I've been very cut and dry and straightforward: this is what I want, this is what we are going to do. I have become better at exploring more ways of engaging players in terms of how we go about it, so we actually do it together while still keeping my finger on the pulse.
I have always been someone who's looking for an opportunity to be better and understanding what the best in the world do that I could take from. I have always had that kind of inquisitive mind. And since I started to get more involved in leadership roles, I have tended to explore options that are aligned with that. So my visit to Man City was a personal development opportunity for myself. I wanted to observe the inner workings of another high-performance environment.
We have to play a part on the field as well for people to say, oh yeah, they [West Indies] need to play more cricket because we need to see them more, not see them less. We obviously need to play more Test cricket. My view is that we have to find windows of how we can actually prepare better.
They would know what they need to do in the role, what is expected of them in terms of performance. But at the same time, as you go through that, [you need to pick up] consistency and a willingness to learn, and that consistent intent, regardless of whether you have performed or not.
Till the end of June next year. I just had a two-year contract, which is not normal. Most coaches at this level probably have four years or something to be able to make an impact. I will always be judged by a different yardstick.
Just because of the profile of the person who has generally sat in my position as head coach. It was either an ex-Test cricketer, international cricketer or somebody with a higher profile of having coached around the world. You are here for results. You are expected to provide results. It's just interesting that the juncture we are at in this moment, there is also a development component that has to be taken into consideration and, at the same time, pushing the players in the direction where they can perform.
We haven't beaten South Africa in the West Indies for a little while [in four series since 1992]. We had a really good chance in South Africa in the first Test when we were there last [in Centurion in 2023] when they gave us 251 [247] to chase down and we missed it by 70 runs [88]. But we are confident at home - familiar conditions.
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo