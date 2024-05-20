Three WCPL matches to be double-headers with WI-SA men's T20Is

For the first time, a women's franchise game will be running side by side with a men's international, after Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the fixtures of this year's Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) to be held in August in Trinidad. Three WCPL matches will be a part of double-headers along with West Indies men's T20Is against South Africa.

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies, called it an "exciting new concept for WCPL 2024" in the second edition of the competition which will be held from August 21 to 29.

"Women's cricket continues to be a strategic priority for Cricket West Indies, and this is another exciting new concept for WCPL 2024," Grave said. "We are certain that there will be huge interest from people in Trinidad in these double headers, as fans will be able to watch world class international Men's cricket, followed by the best female cricketers in the region competing alongside some of the best overseas players in the world."

All the WCPL games will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, with the double-headers scheduled for August 23, 25 and 27.

Pete Russell, CEO of the Caribbean Premier League, said: "We are very excited to be able to work with Cricket West Indies to have the WCPL take place at the same time as these Men's T20 Internationals. It is another example of how the two organisations are working in harmony to provide the best outcome for fans, players and cricket in the region. We look forward to another successful WCPL as the tournament continues to grow year on year."

Hayley Matthews-led Barbados Royals clinched the inaugural edition of the WCPL, where a total of seven matches were held, including the final, among three teams.