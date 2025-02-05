WI to begin 2025 home season with three-Test series against Australia

A three-match home Test series against Australia and a two-Test tour to India will be the highlight of West Indies men's Test fixtures for 2025. They will begin the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle with the Test series against Australia, for the Frank Worrell Trophy, from June 25 to July 16. This will also be West Indies' first Test assignment under Daren Sammy , who will take over from red-ball coach Andre Coley.

The Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the first Test and the Grenada National Stadium will host the second. The series will end at Sabina Park in Jamaica and will be followed by five T20Is. West Indies will close out their home summer with three T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan from July 31 to August 12. Broward County in Florida will host the T20I series and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad the ODI ones.

They will then travel to India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand from September 21 to December 23. They are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh. The New Zealand tour will be an all-format assignment comprising three Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

Before all that, West Indies, having missed the qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup, will prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup with three ODIs in Ireland, followed by three in England. During their visits, they will also play three T20Is each against both teams.

The CWI release also stated that the West Indies women will begin their 2025 campaign with the World Cup qualifiers in Pakistan from April 4-19, where six teams will compete for two spots in the marquee event in India, scheduled from August to September.

West Indies women will then travel to England for three T20Is and as many ODIs from May 21 to June 8. They will then return home to face South Africa women in three ODIs and three T20Is, with the 3Ws Oval in Barbados hosting all six games.