Sinclair replaces Reifer as West Indies beef up spin resources for Trinidad Test

The change might necessitate a rejig of the batting order, since Reifer batted at No. 3 in the first Test, in Roseau

Kevin Sinclair , the offspin-bowling allrounder, has received his first Test call-up, for the second Test against India, with West Indies looking to bounce back after a crushing loss inside three days in the first Test against India

He replaces Raymon Reifer , the batting allrounder, in the 13-member squad in the only change from the opening Test.

Reifer, however, will remain with the squad in Trinidad as an injury cover.

Sinclair, the 23-year-old Guyana player, has a decent first-class record, where he has snapped up 54 wickets in 18 games at an average of 23.98, with a best of 6 for 33. He has also scored 756 runs at 29.07, which includes six half-centuries.

He gave a good account of himself in the four-dayers against Bangladesh A earlier this year, finishing as the leading wicket-taker in a three-match series with 13 wickets at 25.69, as West Indies A won 1-0. He also scored 149 runs at 49.66 with a best of 60.

Sinclair has played seven ODIs and six T20Is for West Indies so far, picking 11 and four wickets in the two formats, respectively. He was most recently part of the ODI World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, where he picked up two wickets in three outings as West Indies failed to make it to the main draw of the ODI World Cup for the first time.

The rest of the squad was unchanged, with Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder forming the fast-bowling department. Rahkeem Cornwall, who was off the field for a while in the first Test because of a chest infection, has been retained, and so has left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

On the batting front, without Reifer, who batted at No. 3, the rest of the batters could move up one place each, with Sinclair possibly slotting in below Holder at seven. Unless there is a Test debut planned for Kirk McKenzie.

The second Test will run from July 20 to 24 in Port of Spain, and will mark the 100th Test between West Indies and India. The two teams first met in a Test match in 1948 in Delhi.