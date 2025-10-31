'What a game, what a performance!' - cricket world reacts to India's historic win
Here's how former cricketers reacted to India's miraculous victory against Australia in the semi-final
Cannot believe what I've just seen. Jemi Rodrigues - that was unbelievable. One of the greatest humans you will ever meet. One of the greatest knocks you will ever see #INDvAUS #CWC25— Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 30, 2025
Nights like these remind you why you play this game.— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 30, 2025
The belief, the fight, and the hunger to win - all came together tonight.
Congratulations to #TeamIndia for a top-class performance against Australia and for booking a place in the World Cup final! #CWC2025 pic.twitter.com/l4qVI52s9K
From being left out of the team earlier in the World Cup to taking your team to the final.— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) October 30, 2025
Take a Bow Jemimah
The most heartwarming interview— Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) October 30, 2025
Congratulations Jemi , you made your country proud. https://t.co/yGyVqn2owA
Incredible stuff from the girls .. how good they have become in last 5 years .. one more to go .. just outstanding @BCCIWomen— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 30, 2025
It ain't over till it's over! What a performance girls pic.twitter.com/Ox0Mg0hbEt— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 30, 2025
This is the greatest day in the history of Indian women's cricket.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 30, 2025
There are wins that go beyond numbers on a scoreboard. This was one of them.— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 30, 2025
Under pressure, with the world watching @ImHarmanpreet played with the calm and conviction of a true leader while @JemiRodrigues brought pure focus and intent to play an innings of a lifetime!
This… pic.twitter.com/CdAwK07sCT
Wow .. What a chase .. any team that beats Australia deserve to win the WC .. #WomensWorldCup2025— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2025
Not just a record run chase but one of the greatest, on the back of one of the greatest WWC innings by @JemiRodrigues #INDvsAUS #worldcup2025— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) October 30, 2025
India into the final. What a game. What a performance— DK (@DineshKarthik) October 30, 2025
Jemimah Rodrigues - What an innings
Took the team past the finish line. The entire nation will be glued to their TVs this Sunday#WomensWorldCup2025
Incredible. Historic. Unforgettable. And now time to bring this spirit into the big Final. #TeamIndia #CWC2025— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) October 30, 2025
And we did it https://t.co/LWoLcEIcrH— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 30, 2025