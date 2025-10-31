Matches (10)
What They Said About

'What a game, what a performance!' - cricket world reacts to India's historic win

Here's how former cricketers reacted to India's miraculous victory against Australia in the semi-final

ESPNcricinfo staff
30-Oct-2025 • 49 mins ago
An emotional Harmanpreet Kaur is engulfed by her team-mates, India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final, Navi Mumbai, October 30, 2025

An emotional Harmanpreet Kaur is engulfed by her team-mates  •  ICC/Getty Images

India didn't just pull off the highest successful chase in World Cup history - they did it against Australia, and in a World Cup semi-final with the stakes at their peak. The cricket world took notice. Here's how they reacted.
IndiaIndia WomenAUS Women vs IND WomenICC Women's World Cup

