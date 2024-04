Who has hit the most sixes in an IPL season?

This is not terribly exceptional: Mendis lies 29th of the 43 batters who had an average of 100 or more after three Test innings. Top of the list is England's Ian Bell , who averaged 297 after three innings (70, 65 not out and 162 not out). Faf du Plessis averaged 266 (78, 110 not out and 78 not out), and Frank Worrell 256 (97, 28 not out, 131 not out). As those scores suggest, many of these averages were boosted by not-outs: Mendis actually has the highest average of anyone who was dismissed in all three innings.