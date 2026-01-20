Who holds the record for the longest gap between ODI appearances?

Kane Williamson has five consecutive hundreds at Seddon Park in Hamilton, the record for a single venue

Kane Williamson has five consecutive hundreds at Seddon Park in Hamilton, the record for a single venue • AFP/Getty Images

Women generally play fewer first-class matches, which helps explain why there are six who fit the bill here: current players Maia Bouchier(England) and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), plus Enid Bakewell (England), Barb Bevege (New Zealand), Rachael Heyhoe Flint (England) and Lorraine Hill (Australia).