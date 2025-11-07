Who's got matching World Cup tattoos?

How do you immortalise one of the most significant days of your life and career? Pictures and video are all very well, but when it's this big, you wear it on your sleeve, literally. Post their historic first Women's ODI World Cup win, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice captain Smriti Mandhana got tattoos of the trophy. Harmanpreet got it on her bicep.

See if you can spot where Mandhana got hers in this video of the team on their way to meet the prime minister.

Champions on board, ft. #WomenInBlue



A special edition of with our #CWC25 winning team as they touchdown in New Delhi #TeamIndia | #Champions pic.twitter.com/KIPMDYegJI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 5, 2025

While Mandhana has been part of three ODI World Cups - in 2017, 2022 and 2025 - Harmanpreet has been in each of the last five World Cups since 2009, tasting heartbreak each time until this year, which makes this win even more poignant. Her captaincy also seems to have inspired her team-mates to write her a little tribute... in rap.

Though Harmanpreet has led India in four T20 World Cups, this was her first ODI World Cup as captain. Mandhana meanwhile was India's top scorer in the tournament, with 434 runs, second only behind Laura Wolvaardt on the overall list.