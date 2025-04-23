Who's wearing Mumbai Indians' suit of shame?

You've heard of Superman, but have you seen Laterman? Mumbai Indians had devised a unique "punishment suit" for the perpetually tardy - which actually makes for a rather fetching superhero (superzero?) costume. So far, it looks like Will Jacks, Raj Bawa and Tilak Varma have been forced to don the suit this year.

This isn't the first time MI have brought out the cape of shame. Last year, it was Ishan Kishan, Shams Mulani, Nuwan Thushara who made the naughty list.

On the bright side, the suit design is a significant upgrade from the 2023 version that today would be called a co-ord set... featuring MI players' mugshots. Hritik Shokeen and Arshad Khan were the unfortunates forced into those suits.