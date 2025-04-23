Who's wearing Mumbai Indians' suit of shame?
You've heard of Superman, but have you seen Laterman? Mumbai Indians had devised a unique "punishment suit" for the perpetually tardy - which actually makes for a rather fetching superhero (superzero?) costume. So far, it looks like Will Jacks, Raj Bawa and Tilak Varma have been forced to don the suit this year.
This isn't the first time MI have brought out the cape of shame. Last year, it was Ishan Kishan, Shams Mulani, Nuwan Thushara who made the naughty list.
On the bright side, the suit design is a significant upgrade from the 2023 version that today would be called a co-ord set... featuring MI players' mugshots. Hritik Shokeen and Arshad Khan were the unfortunates forced into those suits.
There's just one question left to ask - who wore it better?
Mumbai Indians have had a mixed season at the IPL so far, winning four of their eight matches and currently firmly in the middle of the table. Though after four losses in their first five matches they seemed to have begun to turn their season around, winning the next three on the trot. Only Suryakumar Yadav so far has featured in the top five batters in contention for the Orange Cap for MI, though Rohit Sharma's sparkling 76 not out against Chennai Super Kings could signal a return to form for the former MI captain. Captain Hardik Pandya is currently the highest wicket-taker for the side, with 11 wickets from the seven games he's bowled in.