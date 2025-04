Who's wearing Mumbai Indians' suit of shame?

Mumbai Indians have had a mixed season at the IPL so far, winning four of their eight matches and currently firmly in the middle of the table. Though after four losses in their first five matches they seemed to have begun to turn their season around, winning the next three on the trot. Only Suryakumar Yadav so far has featured in the top five batters in contention for the Orange Cap for MI, though Rohit Sharma's sparkling 76 not out against Chennai Super Kings could signal a return to form for the former MI captain. Captain Hardik Pandya is currently the highest wicket-taker for the side, with 11 wickets from the seven games he's bowled in