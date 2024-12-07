West Indies will seek to build on recent gains against new-look Bangladesh

After an eventful Test series, which ended with Bangladesh winning a Test in the West Indies, after 15 years, the action moves to the ODIs, where Bangladesh are eyeing their last chance to tick boxes ahead of next year's Champions Trophy, while West Indies are looking to continue improving in the format after missing out on qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

Will the chatter continue in St Kitts?

The cricket between the two sides was absorbing during the Test series. So, too, was the sledging. It was louder from the West Indies side as Jayden Seales had something to say to all the Bangladesh batters. He taunted Mehidy Hasan Miraz when he ducked under a bouncer. The slip cordon joined in from time to time, particularly Kevin Sinclair , who was a substitute fielder in Jamaica.

The on-field umpires spoke to captain Kraigg Brathwaite a few times, and even told the players to calm down. Later, the ICC fined Seales for his send-off to Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Sinclair for not listening to the umpires and continuing to talk.

Bangladesh, for their part, weren't as animated as the home side, but they did have the odd one-liner to share from time to time.

The West Indians looked like they lost a bit of focus on the job at hand as a result of all the talk, and might not take the same route in the ODIs. In any case, after the Test win in Jamaica, Bangladesh should now have a few replies ready.

West Indies are in form even if their captain isn't

The first priority for West Indies would be to continue their good showing in ODIs after the series win against England recently

But Hope, the highest-ranked ODI batter of the two sets of players, needs to return to ODI form, having averaged 29.28 this year. This comes after several good years - in 2023, he made 824 runs at an average of 68.66. Keacy Carty has shown form for West Indies in ODIs this year, while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is their leading wicket-taker.

West Indies' batting line-up is full of power-hitters. Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis will be expected to provide the big hits, while Roston Chase usually holds together the middle-order. The two Josephs - Alzarri and Shamar - will have Seales for company on the fast-bowling front, while Romario Shepherd will also add to the battery, while also offering depth in the batting.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead Bangladesh in the West Indies ODIs as well • Athelstan Bellamy

New Bangladesh, but is it improved Bangladesh?

Bangladesh need to carry the positives from their Test win in Jamaica into the ODIs. This is especially important as they have a side devoid of most of their experienced players. Shakib Al Hasan continues to be out, while Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman haven't made it to the West Indies either - Shanto and Mushfiqur are recovering from injuries while Mustafizur has taken time off for personal reasons.

Mehidy will continue as the captain with the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Jaker Ali and Litton Das from the Test side also part of the ODI squad. Soumya Sarkar's performed in the Global Super League in Guyana should also give the team confidence - Soumya was the Player of the Tournament - and Player of the Match in the final for his 86 - as he finished as the tournament's top-scorer. Rishad Hossain and Afif Hossain - also part of the Rangpur Riders' trophy-winning side - are in the squad too.

Bangladesh will have Taskin, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud from the Test pace attack. Tanzim Hasan will come from the GSL where he played for the Guayana Amazon Warriors side. Nasum Ahmed and Mehidy will take charge of the spin department, while Mahmudullah will add experience in the batting line-up that also includes Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain.

International cricket returns to St Kitts after two years

Bangladesh would have happy memories of Warner Park in St Kitts, having won two out of their four completed international matches at the venue.

This will be the first international match in St Kitts since August 2022. Incidentally, the last ODI played at the venue was also between the same two sides, while there have been a handful of CPL and first-class matches held here this year.