West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI at Basseterre,WI vs BAN, Dec 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Basseterre, December 08, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KU Carty
10 M • 449 Runs • 64.14 Avg • 86.01 SR
SE Rutherford
7 M • 261 Runs • 87 Avg • 111.06 SR
Soumya Sarkar
9 M • 336 Runs • 48 Avg • 92.56 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 229 Runs • 32.71 Avg • 69.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS Joseph
8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 23.64 SR
MW Forde
8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 25.61 SR
Taskin Ahmed
6 M • 14 Wkts • 5.35 Econ • 23.57 SR
Shoriful Islam
9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 35.46 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
BAN
Player
Role
Shai Hope (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brandon King (vc)
Top order Batter
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Amir Jangoo 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4813
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days8 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
West Indies vs Bangladesh News

