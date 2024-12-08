Matches (14)
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI at Basseterre,WI vs BAN, Dec 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, Basseterre, December 08, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
L
W
W
L
W
Bangladesh
L
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 00:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WI10 M • 449 Runs • 64.14 Avg • 86.01 SR
7 M • 261 Runs • 87 Avg • 111.06 SR
BAN9 M • 336 Runs • 48 Avg • 92.56 SR
10 M • 229 Runs • 32.71 Avg • 69.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 23.64 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 25.61 SR
BAN6 M • 14 Wkts • 5.35 Econ • 23.57 SR
BAN9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 35.46 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
BAN
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4813
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|8 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
