WI go 1-0 up as Hope and Rutherford boss 295 chase

West Indies 295 for 5 (Rutherford 113, Hope 86, Greaves 41*) beat Bangladesh 294 for 6 (Mehidy 74, Tanzid 60, Mahmadullah 50*, Shepherd 3-51) by five wickets

Sherfane Rutherford 's maiden ODI century helped West Indies break their 11-match losing streak against Bangladesh with a five-wicket win in St Kitts. The home side hunted down a target of 295 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with Rutherford's 80-ball 113 comprehensively overturning a slow start to the chase. West Indies, who had at one point needed 161 off 114 balls, reached their target with 14 balls remaining.

Rutherford, who was struck twice on his helmet during his innings, reached his century when Bangladesh conceded six runs via overthrows in the 47th over. He celebrated the milestone with consecutive sixes off Soumya Sarkar, over long-off and midwicket. Then he squeezed one to short third man where Nahid Rana completed a catch, but by then West Indies only needed seven more.

Rutherford struck seven fours and eight sixes as he went from 19 off 29 balls in the 32nd over to score a further 94 runs in 51 balls. He now has five consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs, becoming the fourth West Indian after Gordon Greenidge, Chris Gayle and Shai Hope , who have six in a row each, to achieve this feat.

Rutherford added 99 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Hope who contributed an 88-ball 86 after coming in at 27 for 2. Then Rutherford and Justin Greaves blasted 95 runs off just 57 balls for the fifth wicket. Greaves scored the winning runs and finished on an unbeaten 41 off 31 balls with five fours.

West Indies were in trouble for much of the first half of their chase. They lost both Brandon King and Evin Lewis in the first powerplay and couldn't get going against Bangladesh's fast-bowling trio. Tanzim Hasan Sakib trapped King lbw for 9 off 17 when he tried to pull one that wasn't short enough, and Nahid Rana struck Lewis' back pad in front of the stumps with a 148.9 kph delivery in the next over It was then up to Hope and Keacy Carty to consolidate.

Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford added 99 runs for the fourth wicket • Athelstan Bellamy

They added 67 runs in the following 13.3 overs for the third wicket, with Carty scoring a cautious 21 off 37 balls. Rishad Hossain's short ball had him caught at short midwicket in a disappointing dismissal for the in-form West Indies batter.

The home side slowed down significantly during this third-wicket partnership, and the required rate reached eight an over with 21 overs remaining in the chase. That's when Hope slammed his opposite number Mehidy Hasan Miraz down the ground for six. It broke a spell of 28 balls without a boundary.

That hit opened the floodgates as Rutherford struck Mehidy for a four and a six in the 32nd over, before driving Taskin for a boundary in the 33rd. Hope hammered Rishad down the ground for sixes in consecutive overs, and Rutherford, bothered by the short ball until this point, pulled Rana for a six in between. He reached his fifty in the 36th over.

Mehidy then gave Bangladesh a lifeline when he had Hope caught at deep midwicket, but the 99-run fourth wicket stand had already given West Indies much-needed impetus. Greaves then hit three fours in as many overs, and ensured he kept the momentum going.

Rutherford then upped the ante when he pulled Tanzim for his third six, following it up with his fourth in the following over off Mehidy. Rutherford reached his highest ODI score in the 43rd over, with twin sixes off Taskin. When Greaves carved Tanzim through the covers in the following over, West Indies' required rate came down to a run a ball, with just 37 needed.

Tanzid Hasan played his shots from the get-go • Athelstan Bellamy

Bangladesh's innings had also revolved around three significant partnerships. They got off to a quick start before Soumya Sarkar fell in the fifth over. Soumya, fresh from becoming the GSL's Player of the Tournament, struck Alzarri Joseph for consecutive fours before falling caught behind later in the same over. Litton Das followed him shortly afterwards, getting caught behind to Romario Shepherd

Tanzid Hasan , however had already struck a straight six and three fours. He added 79 runs for the third wicket captain Mehidy, who survived two chances, with Carty dropping him on 1 and 31. Mehidy rode his luck, top scoring with 74. Tanzid looked by far the more confident of the two, hitting two more sixes over long-off and finding boundaries all around the wicket.

Tanzid, however, fell against the run of play in the 24th over when Alzarri Joseph had him caught at point. He made a run-a-ball 60, walking off disappointed at missing out on a bigger score. Mehidy meanwhile continued to rotate the strike with the returning Afif Hossain. The fourth-wicket pair added 54 before Shepherd got Afif caught on the leg-side boundary.

Mehidy eventually made 74 off 101 balls, hitting six fours and a superb whipped six over fine-leg off Jayden Seales. He fell to the same bowler in the 38th over, skying to extra cover where Rutherford took the catch.

Mehidy had laid the perfect foundation for Jaker Ali and Mahmudullah , who added 96 runs for the sixth wicket, 84 of which came in the last ten overs. Mahmudullah smashed three sixes on the leg side, and as many fours, in his unbeaten 50 off 44 balls.