Reece Topley fined for smashing chair after latest injury

Reece Topley, the England fast bowler, has been fined 15 percent of his match fee by the ICC, after smashing a chair in anger in response to another injury setback during the first T20I against West Indies in Barbados.

Topley, 30, jarred his right knee in his delivery stride during the series opener on Saturday, and though he attempted to continue to bowl his over after a short rain delay, he left the field after one more delivery, and took no further part in the match.

It was the latest cruel set-back in a career that has been littered with injury, and as he walked up the steps to the players' pavilion, Topley was seen picking up a chair and smashing it on the staircase handrail.

It was a similar reaction to that which Topley had produced in Mumbai during the 50-over World Cup in October 2023, when he had swiped another chair out of his path after leaving the field with what would later be revealed as a tournament-ending break to his left index finger.

Although the severity of this latest issue is not yet known, it was sufficient for him to miss England's second match in Barbados, a seven-wicket win on Sunday, and added to a litany of injuries, including a career-threatening stress fracture of the back, and a rolled ankle - sustained on a boundary sponge during a practice match in Brisbane - that ruled him out of England's successful T20 World Cup campaign in 2022.

Topley escaped punishment for the 2023 incident, but this time, he was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC's Code of Conduct, with Article 2.2 relating to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

Topley admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson, the ICC's match referee, so there was no need for a formal hearing.