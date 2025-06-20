Stafanie Taylor out of T20Is against South Africa with shoulder injury

Senior batter Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa with a shoulder injury, with West Indies calling up fast bowler Shawnisha Hector as her replacement.

Taylor sustained the injury during the third and final ODI against South Africa in Barbados, where she was declared absent hurt as West Indies folded for 121in the DLS-adjusted chase of 288. South Africa won the ODI series 2-1, with Taylor scoring 30* and 17 in the first two ODIs.

Hector, meanwhile, made her ODI debut in 2019, becoming the first woman from Antigua to play for West Indies. She is yet to feature in T20Is.

The rest of the squad is largely unchanged. Experienced allrounder Chinelle Henry, who replaced Cherry Ann-Fraser in the ODI squad, will be part of T20Is as well.

The three-match T20I series will begin on June 20 at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados while the remaining matches will be played at the same venue on June 22 and June 24.