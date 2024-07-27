All Rhodes lead to Durham as Warwickshire announce ex-captain's departure

Will Rhodes will join Durham next season after deciding to leave Warwickshire, the side he captained to the County Championship title in 2021.

Rhodes, whose contract at Warwickshire expires at the end of the season, was offered an extension but turned it down, feeling that the time was right for a move after seven seasons in the Midlands and that he could find a more competitive deal elsewhere. He has since agreed a long-term contract at Durham, where he will take up a role in an experienced batting line-up.

Warwickshire confirmed Rhodes' departure on Saturday, while Durham are yet to announce his arrival. "It's not been an easy decision," Rhodes said. "I've spent most of my professional career here at Edgbaston, made life-long friends, and had success on the field. There are memories I will cherish for many, many years.

"But I feel the time is right to move on and pick up a fresh challenge. Coming to the club as a 22-year-old, I never thought I'd get such an opportunity to captain a great club like Warwickshire. It's been an unbelievable honour… I'd like to think I've made a positive contribution and helped take the club forward."

Rhodes intends to remain with the club for the rest of the season as they look to avoid relegation, rather than joining Durham on loan early. "It goes without saying that I will be giving my all to the club for the rest of the season," he said. "We've had a brilliant start in the One Day Cup. Who knows, it would be amazing to go out on a high by winning some silverware."

After starting his career at Yorkshire, Rhodes has played 86 first-class matches for Warwickshire, averaging 35.85 with the bat and scoring 10 hundreds - including 156 in the end-of-season Bob Willis Trophy final against Lancashire in 2021. He has also featured in 37 T20s for them - though none since 2021 - and 36 List A games.

Rhodes was appointed club captain ahead of the 2020 season, succeeding Jeetan Patel, and led Warwickshire to their first Championship title since 2012 the following summer. He stepped down at the end of last year , citing a desire to focus on his own form, and has averaged 41.21 so far this season.

Mark Robinson, Warwickshire's coach, said: "When you work as a head coach with a captain for a number of years, you form a special bond which will always last. So personally, I would like to thank Will for all the support he has given me, as well as the wider club, both as a leader and a performer on the field."