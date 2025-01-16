Sciver-Brunt hopes for 'mindset shift' even as Australia promise to 'scrap and fight'

Friday's game at Bellerive Oval (these days called Ninja Stadium under its latest sponsor) will be a huge test of the belief in the England team after a golden chance for a series-leveling victory eluded them in Melbourne amid a tentative batting display and some questionable tactics.

If Australia win and take the ODI series 3-0, it will put them 6-0 up in the multi-format series and needing just two more points - a single T20I win or a draw in the Test - to retain the Ashes. In a condensed schedule, England will have had less than three days to digest what took place at Junction Oval as Alana King spun a web around the middle order after they had bowled Australia for under 200 for just the third time batting first in an ODI since 2009

"No doubt that would have been a hard loss for England, chasing 180," Dan Marsh, Australia's assistant coach, said. "We know what we'll do is we'll scrap and fight, no matter what total we put on the board, if we're batting first. And if we're chasing, the same thing applies, we won't leave anything out there chasing that total."

Nat Sciver-Brunt was King's second wicket, getting a leading edge into the covers having reached 35 on a surprisingly spin-friendly surface. In the opening match at North Sydney Oval, she had been one of two quick wickets taken by Ash Gardner, both Sciver-Brunt and captain Heather Knight caught at deep midwicket.

"We've been really happy with our bowling performances," Sciver-Brunt said. "[We need a] little switch with the bat. Obviously, the other day we were disappointed for a number of reasons. We can't really dwell too much on what's already happened. We can't really change that. So the only thing we can change is what's in front of us.

"The skills required for it are already within us. It's just a little bit of a mindset shift in terms of sticking to our strengths and being willing to use those in any moment. From that perspective, being a bit more proactive… not necessarily being reckless but being smart with that and using our strengths to take pressure off ourselves."

England could face a dual legspin threat in this match with Georgia Wareham in contention for a recall, potentially in place of fast bowler Darcie Brown, on a surface that Marsh said was drier than expected, which continues a trend for the series on what are traditionally batting-friendly pitches.

"I think when the wicket's a little bit drier, it tends to hold up and spin a little bit, so I think she [Wareham] would definitely come into the mix," Marsh said.

Describing Wareham as more "skiddy" to face than King, Sciver-Brunt continued to stress the importance of being proactive with the bat. "For me, that looks like being quick on my feet, playing off the back foot quite a lot," she said. "Being smart with my options, but not necessarily going into my shell too much."

The closing stages of the second ODI saw Amy Jones trying to carry England to their target with Lauren Filer and Lauren Bell for company. Amid mixed attempts to farm the strike, it ended with Jones not taking a single off the last ball off the 48th over, which was a free hit after Annabel Sutherland had been removed from the attack for two waist-high full tosses.

"It's hard to see someone put themselves out there so much and for it to not get over the line," Sciver-Brunt said. "Having been in fairly similar situations myself, I know that it's a tough one to take. She's all right. She will have done a lot of reflecting and we've obviously chatted about it."

Australia, for their part, also know they have been below their best with the bat, particularly during the collapse of 8 for 49 in Melbourne. However, even if faced with another tricky surface, there won't be any thought given to tempering their ambitions, with Marsh specifically referencing wanting to put more pressure on Bell with the new ball.

"We feel like we've got the batting line-up and the depth to push the boundaries," Marsh said. "We didn't bat our best in the last game, there's no doubt about that, but these girls, they're quick learners and they're very, very skillful, so I expect to see a bit of batting performance tomorrow."