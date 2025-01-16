Matches (12)
AUS Women vs ENG Women, 3rd ODI at Hobart, Women's Ashes, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Hobart, January 17, 2025, Women's Ashes
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Sutherland
10 M • 348 Runs • 58 Avg • 100.28 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 291 Runs • 36.38 Avg • 87.38 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 366 Runs • 45.75 Avg • 96.31 SR
AE Jones
7 M • 206 Runs • 68.67 Avg • 83.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Gardner
10 M • 20 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 21.45 SR
AM King
9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 21.18 SR
S Ecclestone
6 M • 16 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 21.18 SR
L Filer
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.12 Econ • 24.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Alyssa Healy † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Darcie Brown 
Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner 
Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Alana King 
Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Tahlia McGrath 
Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Megan Schutt 
Bowler
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1435
Hours of play (local time)10.05 start, First Session 10.05-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-16.55
Match days17 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Women's Ashes

TeamMWLPT
AUS-W2204
ENG-W2020
Full Table