AUS Women vs ENG Women, 3rd ODI at Hobart, Women's Ashes, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI, Hobart, January 17, 2025, Women's Ashes
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
A
W
W
W
W
ENG Women
L
W
W
L
L
Ground time: 11:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 348 Runs • 58 Avg • 100.28 SR
AUS-W10 M • 291 Runs • 36.38 Avg • 87.38 SR
ENG-W10 M • 366 Runs • 45.75 Avg • 96.31 SR
ENG-W7 M • 206 Runs • 68.67 Avg • 83.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 20 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 21.45 SR
AUS-W9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 21.18 SR
ENG-W6 M • 16 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 21.18 SR
ENG-W8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.12 Econ • 24.42 SR
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1435
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.05 start, First Session 10.05-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-16.55
|Match days
|17 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English