3rd ODI, Hobart, January 17, 2025, Women's Ashes
AUS Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.68
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 24/0 (4.80)
Wareham recalled as Australia seek 6-0 lead

England have kept an unchanged side as they aim to close the gap to 4-2 in the series

Andrew McGlashan
Andrew McGlashan
16-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Australia chose to bat vs England
Australia have gone with a twin legspin attack for the third ODI in Hobart with Georgia Wareham recalled in place of Darcie Brown on what was a drier pitch than expected.
Wareham is playing just her second ODI since last March and was not required to bat or bowl in previous outing against India in December. Her return also lengthens Australia's batting with fellow legspinner Alana King now pushed to No. 9. England struggled significantly against King in Melbourne as she returned 4 for 25 in a matchwinning performance.
England have stuck with an unchanged XI meaning they will have fielded the same team throughout the one-day series. There had been some hope that Kate Cross would be fit for this game after back problems, but she has not made the cut.
The visitors are in desperate need of two points from this game to enter the T20I leg of the multiformat series at 4-2. If Australia are 6-0 up they will require just two more points to retain the Ashes.
Australia: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Phoebe Litchfield, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Tahlia McGrath, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Alana King, 10 Kim Garth, 11 Megan Schutt
England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Maia Bouchier, 3 Heather Knight (capt), 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Alice Capsey, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Lauren Filer, 11 Lauren Bell
Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

AUS Women Innings
Player NameRB
P Litchfield
caught1515
AJ Healy
caught1528
EA Perry
caught29
BL Mooney
not out4052
A Sutherland
caught1016
A Gardner
not out4144
Extras(w 5)
Total128(4 wkts; 27.2 ovs)
Women's Ashes

TeamMWLPT
AUS-W2204
ENG-W2020
