Wareham recalled as Australia seek 6-0 lead

Australia chose to bat vs England

Australia have gone with a twin legspin attack for the third ODI in Hobart with Georgia Wareham recalled in place of Darcie Brown on what was a drier pitch than expected.

Wareham is playing just her second ODI since last March and was not required to bat or bowl in previous outing against India in December. Her return also lengthens Australia's batting with fellow legspinner Alana King now pushed to No. 9. England struggled significantly against King in Melbourne as she returned 4 for 25 in a matchwinning performance.

England have stuck with an unchanged XI meaning they will have fielded the same team throughout the one-day series. There had been some hope that Kate Cross would be fit for this game after back problems, but she has not made the cut.

The visitors are in desperate need of two points from this game to enter the T20I leg of the multiformat series at 4-2. If Australia are 6-0 up they will require just two more points to retain the Ashes.

Australia: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Phoebe Litchfield, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Tahlia McGrath, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Alana King, 10 Kim Garth, 11 Megan Schutt