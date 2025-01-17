Gardner glad to have reached 'emotional' maiden hundred without nervous ninties

Ashleigh Gardner was relieved to not be stuck in the 90s for too long on the way to an "emotional" maiden international century which put Australia on the brink of retaining the Ashes.

Gardner's previous highest score for Australia was 93, made in a T20I against India in 2020, and in Hobart she became just the second women's batter to score an ODI century from No. 6 or lower in the order.

In the 45th over, Gardner was on 90 and facing Nat Sciver-Brunt when the England allrounder pushed consecutive balls down the leg side which Gardner was able to take advantage of, with a single off the final delivery of the over leaving her on 99 against Lauren Bell. One dot followed before she pulled Bell through square leg.

"Because I haven't made many hundreds throughout my whole cricketing life I had a feeling that I would get really nervous in the 90s," Gardner said. "Thankfully for me, Nat bowled a couple down the leg and I was able to get those away to the boundary and race through the 90s.

"The rest just fell in place and I was able to get to that milestone. It's certainly something that I can be really proud of. I've played a lot of international games and haven't quite made that mark…to be able to reach that was pretty emotional, but it was pretty cool to tick off."

Gardner had walked in with Australia tottering on 59 for 4 but was able to stitch together partnerships of 95 with Beth Mooney and a defining 103 from 83 balls with Tahlia McGrath before the innings was capped off by George Wareham's 12-ball 38.

Gardner made a conscious effort to try and put pressure on England's leading spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, who she scored 24 off 29 balls against in what became Ecclestone second-most expensive return in ODIs.

"For me and Moons, it was just to build a partnership and to ease the nerves a little bit and calm people down," Gardner said. "The conversations just kept being around putting pressure back on them. I know for me, batting in those types of situations, you can go back in your shell.

"For me that doesn't really work because then I go too far the other way, so I still try to be really proactive. I tried to put pressure back on Ecclestone, which sometimes worked and sometimes didn't. I guess it made her change something, and that was what I was trying to do.

"The messages were kind of the same with T-Mac [McGrath]. That was probably the best I've seen T-Mac bat in a very long time. She just took a lot of pressure off me. I didn't feel like because I was the one in that I had to keep going as hard."

Gardner put an exclamation mark on her performance with a spectacular parried boundary catch late in England's innings to remove Ecclestone.

Ash Gardner took a spectacular juggling catch on the rope • Getty Images

"I was probably off the rope too many steps, knowing that she hits the ball pretty hard and far," she said. "After the initial catch, it was [about] trying to get my momentum to basically not fall over the rope. It was just one of those things where instinct kicks in and you throw the ball back and hope that you can catch it on the rebound.

"I made a bit of a meal of it in the end, and I'm sure people will probably say that I put a bit of mayo on it. I didn't mean for it to be caught that way, but I'll take it."

Winning the ODI series has ticked plenty of early boxes for Australia and leaves them needing just two more points to retain the Ashes but with the memories of 2023 , when 6-0 became an 8-8 draw, there is a determination not to be in that position again.

"I know there was sort of redemption after the white-ball series that we played last time in the [last] Ashes. We weren't up to it," Gardner said. "I think the standard that we've shown throughout today was probably the most clinical batting performance that we've put out there. We've played on some tricky wickets, so it's really exposed us at different times and being able to overcome that.

"Knowing that we're going into the T20s, which I think probably is England's best format, being able to take confidence in what we've done in these last three ODIs into that first T20, I'd imagine England probably don't have as much confidence as what we do, so we should really relish in that."

Having seen 59 for 4 turn into over 300, England still had a chance at 200 for 4, needing 109 from 80 balls, but when Danni Wyatt-Hodge was superbly caught Phoebe Litchfield, they lost 6 for 22.

"You looked at the worms and they were bang on," captain Heather Knight said of the chase. "I think we were ahead actually, for most of it. We felt like on the bench we could probably chase 10, 11 an over for the last ten. So being in that position, we felt pretty good. We just didn't have that set batter to go on and go really big