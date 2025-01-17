Stats - Gardner's rescue act, King's fruitful series, Ecclestone's poor show against Australia
All the stats highlights from the third ODI and the one-day series that Australia whitewashed
308 for 8 - Australia's first innings total against England in the third ODI is the highest score in the Women's Ashes ODIs since they began in 2013. This is also the first instance of a team breaching the 300-run mark in the Women's Ashes. The previous best was Australia's 296 for 6 at Coffs Harbour in 2017.
249 - Runs added by Australia's five pairs after the fall of their fourth wicket at 59 are the most by a team in ODIs after the fall of the fourth wicket. Only six times have teams added more than 200 runs for the last six wickets, four of which have been done by Australia.
2 - Ashleigh Gardner became just the second woman in ODI history to score a century at No. 6 or below. The first one was West Indies' Shemaine Campbelle when she scored her only hundred to date against Sri Lanka in 2013.
316.67 - Georgia Wareham's strike rate during her unbeaten 12-ball 38 is the highest by a batter in a women's ODI innings, among batters who have scored at least 30 runs. Her strike rate of 264.28 during her knock of 37 in the previous Ashes stands to be the third-best.
11 - Wickets taken by Alana King across the three Ashes ODIs, are the joint-most for Australia in a three-match series alongside Ellyse Perry's 11 in the 2019 Ashes. Overall, only Deepti Sharma has more wickets in a three-match series, when she picked up 12 against Sri Lanka in 2016.
5 for 46 - King's maiden ODI five-for is also only the third five-wicket haul in the Women's Ashes ODIs, all of which have been taken by the Australians. It is also only the fifth instance of a spinner taking a five-for in an ODI in Australia, with King being the first legspinner to do so.
5 - Number of times England have conceded more than 300 runs in an ODI innings, three of which have been against Australia, all since 2022. England have also conceded 300-plus totals once each against India, in 2022, and against South Africa, in 2017.
3 - It was the third instance of Sophie Ecclestone conceding more than 70 runs in an ODI, which is the joint-most for a player in women's ODIs. All three times, it has been against Australia for Ecclestone. The 76 runs she conceded in Hobart are also the second most for the No. 1-ranked ODI bowler.
22 - England lost their last six wickets for only 22 runs on Friday, going from 200 for 4 to 222 all out. It is the fewest runs aggregated for the last six wickets in the Women's Ashes. It's the second time England have managed this, after first doing it in the first-ever Ashes ODI in 2013 at the Lord's.
3 - Instances of England getting bowled out in all games of a three-match ODI series. All of those have come against Australia in the Women's Ashes, in 2019, 2022 and 2025.
Deep Gadhia is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo