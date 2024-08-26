Darcie Brown fit for T20 World Cup as Australia prepare to 'unleash' pace duo

Meanwhile, Jess Jonassen , who was left out of the tour of Bangladesh earlier this year, misses a World Cup for the first time when she has been available for selection.

It is a very settled squad of 15, led by Alyssa Healy, as Australia look to make it four T20 World Cup titles in a row. Sophie Molineux (rib) and Grace Harris (calf) have recovered from injuries which kept them out of the Hundred in England.

Brown will be joined by Tayla Vlaeminck in providing Australia two bowlers with extra pace. Phoebe Litchfield will be playing her first T20 World Cup.

"This is the first time in a long time we've had our entire contract list available for selection ahead of a World Cup and it's resulted in a really stable and balanced squad," national selector Shawn Flegler said. "It's the first time Alyssa will have the reins at a World Cup and we've already seen what her and Tahlia bring from a leadership perspective, so it's exciting for them to have this opportunity to lead their country on the biggest stage.

"Pheobe is a real x-factor for us and will be well supported by an experienced group at her first World Cup. The pace duo of Tayla and Darcie is one we've been wanting to unleash for a while and is a real point of difference for us."

On Jonassen, who has been a key part of Australia's sides over the last ten years, the door was kept ajar for her forcing her way back into the set-up during the season which includes an Ashes series.

"Jess Jonassen is again unlucky to miss out, but we've been impressed with the way she's bounced back, and we'll continue to monitor her form ahead of the home summer," Flegler said.

The squad named for the World Cup will also play the three T20Is against New Zealand next month with the addition of allrounder Heather Graham who won't travel to the UAE.

Australia Women's T20 World Cup squad