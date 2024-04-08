Molineux returns to Cricket Australia contract list after all-format comeback

The allrounder had an impressive tour of Bangladesh having returned from lengthy injury layoffs earlier in the year

Sophie Molineux has returned to Cricket Australia's central contract list following her successful comeback across formats.

Molineux, who was dropped from the list two years ago, has played Tests, ODIs and T20Is over the last two months after an extended period on the sidelines due to a variety of injuries, most recently an ACL. Those appearances had been enough for her to earn an upgrade to a contract before confirmation of the 17 names in 2024-25 group.

Molineux made her comeback in the Test against South Africa in Perth. She was named Player of the Series in the T20Is against Bangladesh which concluded last week having taken six wickets at 8.33. Earlier in the tour she took 3 for 10 on her return to the ODI side.

She has recently forced the experienced Jess Jonassen out of the squad but Jonassen, who has not featured since the tour of India last December, has retained her contract.

The retired Meg Lanning is the only player to drop off the list from last year. The MoU between CA and the Australia Cricketers' Association allows for between 15 and 18 contracts.

"We're really pleased to be able to offer Soph a contract after her successful return to the side this summer," national selector Shawn Flegler said. "She's shown a great deal of resilience to get back to full fitness and she'll play an important role next summer."

Players not awarded contracts as part of the initial squad can earn upgrades throughout the year by accruing 12 upgrade points. Players receive five points for a Test match, two for an ODI and two for a T20I.

Australia face another busy season of action in 2024-25 including the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and the multiformat Ashes next January. They will host New Zealand for T20Is before the World Cup followed by a return series in December while they also host India for three ODIs.

Australia women's contract list 2024-25