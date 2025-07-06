Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)

Leics vs Notts, North Group at Nottingham, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group, Nottingham, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire

#5

188/2
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire

#4

(19.5/20 ov, T:189) 189/9

Notts won by 1 wicket (with 1 ball remaining)

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
NOT Win & Bat
49%
LEI Win & Bat
30%
NOT Win & Bowl
12%
LEI Win & Bowl
9%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Leicestershire 188/2(20 overs)
Sol Budinger
56 (45)
Daniel Sams
1/34 (4)
Rishi Patel
51 (34)
Calvin Harrison
1/37 (4)
Nottinghamshire 189/9(19.5 overs)
Joe Clarke
50 (24)
Logan van Beek
3/25 (3.5)
Tom Moores
42 (30)
Louis Kimber
2/26 (3)
View full scorecard
19.5
2
van Beek to Farhan Ahmed, 2 runs
19.4
W
van Beek to LA Patterson-White, OUT
Liam Patterson-White c Wood b van Beek 3 (6b 0x4 0x6 12m) SR: 50
19.3
1
van Beek to Pennington, 1 run
19.2
1
van Beek to LA Patterson-White, 1 run
19.1
1
van Beek to Pennington, 1 run
end of over 194 runs • 1 wicket
NOT: 184/8CRR: 9.68 RRR: 5.00 • Need 5 from 6b
Liam Patterson-White2 (4b)
Dillon Pennington0 (1b)
Josh Hull 4-0-41-2
Logan van Beek 3-0-20-2
18.6
Hull to LA Patterson-White, no run
18.5
1lb
Hull to Pennington, 1 leg bye
18.4
W
Hull to Harrison, OUT
Calvin Harrison c Patel b Hull 2 (3b 0x4 0x6 8m) SR: 66.66
18.3
Hull to Harrison, no run
18.2
2
Hull to Harrison, 2 runs
18.1
1
Hull to LA Patterson-White, 1 run
end of over 1813 runs • 1 wicket
NOT: 180/7CRR: 10.00 RRR: 4.50 • Need 9 from 12b
Liam Patterson-White1 (2b)
Calvin Harrison0 (0b)
Logan van Beek 3-0-20-2
Josh Hull 3-0-38-1
17.6
1
van Beek to LA Patterson-White, 1 run
17.5
van Beek to LA Patterson-White, no run
17.4
W
van Beek to Moores, OUT
Tom Moores c Wood b van Beek 42 (30b 2x4 4x6 38m) SR: 140
17.3
van Beek to Moores, no run
17.2
6
van Beek to Moores, SIX runs
17.1
6
van Beek to Moores, SIX runs
end of over 1712 runs • 1 wicket
NOT: 167/6CRR: 9.82 RRR: 7.33 • Need 22 from 18b
Tom Moores30 (26b 2x4 2x6)
Josh Hull 3-0-38-1
Louis Kimber 3-1-26-2
16.6
W
Hull to Montgomery, OUT
Matthew Montgomery c Budinger b Hull 13 (7b 3x4 0x6 7m) SR: 185.71
16.5
Hull to Montgomery, no run
16.4
4
Hull to Montgomery, FOUR runs
Read full commentary
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
TossLeicestershire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Graham Lloyd
England
Michael Gough
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
PointsNottinghamshire 4, Leicestershire 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Notts Innings
Player NameRB
JM Clarke
bowled5024
LW James
bowled01
JA Haynes
caught3025
MC Henriques
caught67
TJ Moores
caught4230
DR Sams
bowled3312
M Montgomery
caught137
CG Harrison
caught23
LA Patterson-White
caught36
DY Pennington
not out23
Farhan Ahmed
not out21
Extras(b 3, lb 1, w 2)
Total189(9 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN97228
DUR107328
NOR106424
NOT115620
LEI105520
BEARS105520
WOR104616
DER103712
YOR103712
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM108232
SUR96324
GLA106424
SUS95322
HAM104518
KEN104518
GLO94516
MID92512
ESS10186
Full Table