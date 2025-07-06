Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)
Leics vs Notts, North Group at Nottingham, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group, Nottingham, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
188/2
(19.5/20 ov, T:189) 189/9
Notts won by 1 wicket (with 1 ball remaining)
What will be the toss result?
NOT Win & Bat
49%
LEI Win & Bat
30%
NOT Win & Bowl
12%
LEI Win & Bowl
9%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Leicestershire • 188/2(20 overs)
56 (45)
1/34 (4)
51 (34)
1/37 (4)
Nottinghamshire • 189/9(19.5 overs)
50 (24)
3/25 (3.5)
42 (30)
2/26 (3)
19.5
2
van Beek to Farhan Ahmed, 2 runs
19.4
W
van Beek to LA Patterson-White, OUT
Liam Patterson-White c Wood b van Beek 3 (6b 0x4 0x6 12m) SR: 50
19.3
1
van Beek to Pennington, 1 run
19.2
1
van Beek to LA Patterson-White, 1 run
19.1
1
van Beek to Pennington, 1 run
end of over 194 runs • 1 wicket
NOT: 184/8CRR: 9.68 • RRR: 5.00 • Need 5 from 6b
Liam Patterson-White2 (4b)
Dillon Pennington0 (1b)
Josh Hull 4-0-41-2
Logan van Beek 3-0-20-2
18.6
•
Hull to LA Patterson-White, no run
18.5
1lb
Hull to Pennington, 1 leg bye
18.4
W
Hull to Harrison, OUT
Calvin Harrison c Patel b Hull 2 (3b 0x4 0x6 8m) SR: 66.66
18.3
•
Hull to Harrison, no run
18.2
2
Hull to Harrison, 2 runs
18.1
1
Hull to LA Patterson-White, 1 run
end of over 1813 runs • 1 wicket
NOT: 180/7CRR: 10.00 • RRR: 4.50 • Need 9 from 12b
Liam Patterson-White1 (2b)
Calvin Harrison0 (0b)
Logan van Beek 3-0-20-2
Josh Hull 3-0-38-1
17.6
1
van Beek to LA Patterson-White, 1 run
17.5
•
van Beek to LA Patterson-White, no run
17.4
W
van Beek to Moores, OUT
Tom Moores c Wood b van Beek 42 (30b 2x4 4x6 38m) SR: 140
17.3
•
van Beek to Moores, no run
17.2
6
van Beek to Moores, SIX runs
17.1
6
van Beek to Moores, SIX runs
end of over 1712 runs • 1 wicket
NOT: 167/6CRR: 9.82 • RRR: 7.33 • Need 22 from 18b
Tom Moores30 (26b 2x4 2x6)
Josh Hull 3-0-38-1
Louis Kimber 3-1-26-2
16.6
W
Hull to Montgomery, OUT
Matthew Montgomery c Budinger b Hull 13 (7b 3x4 0x6 7m) SR: 185.71
16.5
•
Hull to Montgomery, no run
16.4
4
Hull to Montgomery, FOUR runs
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Toss
|Leicestershire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Nottinghamshire 4, Leicestershire 0
Notts Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|50
|24
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|30
|25
|caught
|6
|7
|caught
|42
|30
|bowled
|33
|12
|caught
|13
|7
|caught
|2
|3
|caught
|3
|6
|not out
|2
|3
|not out
|2
|1
|Extras
|(b 3, lb 1, w 2)
|Total
|189(9 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>