Moores, Clarke take charge as Notts keep hopes alive in thriller

Nottinghamshire 189 for 9 (Clarke 50) beat Leicestershire 188 for 2 (Budinger 56, Patel 51) by one wicket

Notts Outlaws kept alive an outside chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast as they chased down a target of 189 to beat North Group rivals Leicestershire Foxes, winning by one wicket with just a ball to spare in a breathtaking finish at Trent Bridge.

The only one-wicket victory in the county's T20 history was achieved when last man Farhan Ahmed squirted the penultimate ball into the offside off Logan van Beek (three for 25) and, running back for second run, scrambled home as Foxes wicketkeeper Ben Cox fumbled his take from the boundary fielder's throw.

It capped a superb fightback by the Outlaws, who had looked out of contention at 100 for four in the 11th over, despite skipper Joe Clarke 's 50 from 24 balls.

The chase was reignited by Daniel Sams smashing 33 off just 12 balls and Tom Moores 42 off 30 only for three quick wickets to tip the pendulum back towards the visitors, before 17-year-old Farhan had the last word in a thrilling finale.

Former Nottinghamshire batter Sol Budinger made his second fifty in as many games and Rishi Patel his first of the season, the two sharing a 114-run opening stand as the Foxes made 188 for two, Pakistan Test star Shan Masood chipping in with an unbeaten 40.

A profitable and wicketless powerplay justified Leicestershire's decision to bat on a slow pitch. After a tentative start, Patel and Budinger gained momentum rapidly to put 61 on the board in the first six overs.

Budinger and Patel took turns to clear the boundary with nicely timed pick-ups as their partnership moved into three figures in the 11th over, Budinger completing his third fifty of the campaign from 38 balls, Patel reaching the milestone from 32.

Outlaws finally hit back by removing both in consecutive overs - Patel stumped after going down the pitch to Calvin Harrison and Budinger undone by a slow and low delivery from Sams.

Masood and Rehan Ahmed (30 not out) added 72 from 39 balls to set a challenging total.

The Outlaws' chase began badly, Lyndon James bowled first ball by Van Beek, but Clarke looked in ominous form as he creamed sixes off Josh Hull and Sam Wood - twice - in going to fifty off just 23 balls only to be bowled making room to cut spinner Liam Trevaskis without addition as Notts ended their batting powerplay at 62 for two.

Moises Henriques, making only his fourth appearance after suffering back problems, fell for six and the Outlaws were well behind the required rate at 77 for three after a maiden over from Foxes skipper Louis Kimber closed out the first half of the innings.

Jack Haynes tried to reignite the chase but fell for 30 from 25 after a fine catch by Van Beek at deep midwicket, giving occasional off-spinner Rishi Patel a maiden T20 wicket from only his fifth ball in the format.

But just as the Foxes were eyeing up a "double" over their near-neighbours, Sams turned the game with a stunning knock, including back-to-back slog-swept sixes off Kimber, and although the innings ended tamely with a swing-and-miss off the same bowler, the target was down to just 34 off 24 balls, from which Matt Montgomery trimmed 13 from seven balls before Moores hit Van Beek for six and four, then finding a fielder.