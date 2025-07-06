Matches (6)
SOM Women vs HAM Women, 36th Match at Southampton, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
36th Match, Southampton, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Somerset Women FlagSomerset Women

#8

153/8
Hampshire Women FlagHampshire Women

#4

(19.4/20 ov, T:154) 154/2

HAM Women won by 8 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

Scorecard summary
Somerset Women 153/8(20 overs)
Fran Wilson
55 (32)
Freya Davies
3/38 (4)
Amanda-Jade Wellington
29 (31)
Bex Tyson
2/19 (4)
Hampshire Women 154/2(19.4 overs)
Rhianna Southby
57 (51)
Amanda-Jade Wellington
1/23 (4)
Freya Kemp
42* (29)
Erin Vukusic
1/32 (4)
19.4
2
Griffiths to Kemp, 2 runs
19.3
2
Griffiths to Kemp, 2 runs
19.2
6
Griffiths to Kemp, SIX runs
19.1
1
Griffiths to Adams, 1 run
end of over 195 runs • 1 wicket
HAM-W: 143/2CRR: 7.52 RRR: 11.00 • Need 11 from 6b
Georgia Adams4 (4b)
Freya Kemp32 (26b 4x4)
Amanda-Jade Wellington 4-0-23-1
Erin Vukusic 4-0-32-1
18.6
1
Wellington to Adams, 1 run
18.5
Wellington to Adams, no run
18.4
2
Wellington to Adams, 2 runs
18.3
1
Wellington to Kemp, 1 run
18.2
1
Wellington to Adams, 1 run
18.1
W
Wellington to Southby, OUT
Rhianna Southby b Wellington 57 (51b 6x4 0x6 75m) SR: 111.76
end of over 1811 runs
HAM-W: 138/1CRR: 7.66 RRR: 8.00 • Need 16 from 12b
Rhianna Southby57 (50b 6x4)
Freya Kemp31 (25b 4x4)
Erin Vukusic 4-0-32-1
Chloe Skelton 4-0-30-0
17.6
1
Vukusic to Southby, 1 run
17.5
Vukusic to Southby, no run
17.4
4
Vukusic to Southby, FOUR runs
17.3
1
Vukusic to Kemp, 1 run
17.2
4
Vukusic to Kemp, FOUR runs
17.1
1
Vukusic to Southby, 1 run
end of over 177 runs
HAM-W: 127/1CRR: 7.47 RRR: 9.00 • Need 27 from 18b
Freya Kemp26 (23b 3x4)
Rhianna Southby51 (46b 5x4)
Chloe Skelton 4-0-30-0
Alex Griffiths 3-0-25-0
16.6
Skelton to Kemp, no run
16.5
1
Skelton to Southby, 1 run
16.4
1
Skelton to Kemp, 1 run
16.3
1
Skelton to Southby, 1 run
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
TossSomerset Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days06 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Ian Blackwell
England
Rose Dovey
Match Referee
England
Sarah Bartlett
PointsHampshire Women 4, Somerset Women 0
HAM Women Innings
Player NameRB
EA Perry
lbw4033
R Southby
bowled5751
FG Kemp
not out4229
GL Adams
not out55
Extras(b 2, lb 1, w 7)
Total154(2 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W106131
SUR-W97131
WAR-W106328
HAM-W105521
LAN-W105520
ESS-W103615
DUR-W103614
SOM-W9082
Full Table