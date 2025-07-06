Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)
SOM Women vs HAM Women, 36th Match at Southampton, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
36th Match, Southampton, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
153/8
(19.4/20 ov, T:154) 154/2
HAM Women won by 8 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
What will be the toss result?
HAM-W Win & Bat
54%
SOM-W Win & Bat
25%
HAM-W Win & Bowl
10%
SOM-W Win & Bowl
12%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Somerset Women • 153/8(20 overs)
55 (32)
3/38 (4)
29 (31)
2/19 (4)
Hampshire Women • 154/2(19.4 overs)
57 (51)
1/23 (4)
42* (29)
1/32 (4)
19.4
2
Griffiths to Kemp, 2 runs
19.3
2
Griffiths to Kemp, 2 runs
19.2
6
Griffiths to Kemp, SIX runs
19.1
1
Griffiths to Adams, 1 run
end of over 195 runs • 1 wicket
HAM-W: 143/2CRR: 7.52 • RRR: 11.00 • Need 11 from 6b
Georgia Adams4 (4b)
Freya Kemp32 (26b 4x4)
Amanda-Jade Wellington 4-0-23-1
Erin Vukusic 4-0-32-1
18.6
1
Wellington to Adams, 1 run
18.5
•
Wellington to Adams, no run
18.4
2
Wellington to Adams, 2 runs
18.3
1
Wellington to Kemp, 1 run
18.2
1
Wellington to Adams, 1 run
18.1
W
Wellington to Southby, OUT
Rhianna Southby b Wellington 57 (51b 6x4 0x6 75m) SR: 111.76
end of over 1811 runs
HAM-W: 138/1CRR: 7.66 • RRR: 8.00 • Need 16 from 12b
Rhianna Southby57 (50b 6x4)
Freya Kemp31 (25b 4x4)
Erin Vukusic 4-0-32-1
Chloe Skelton 4-0-30-0
17.6
1
Vukusic to Southby, 1 run
17.5
•
Vukusic to Southby, no run
17.4
4
Vukusic to Southby, FOUR runs
17.3
1
Vukusic to Kemp, 1 run
17.2
4
Vukusic to Kemp, FOUR runs
17.1
1
Vukusic to Southby, 1 run
end of over 177 runs
HAM-W: 127/1CRR: 7.47 • RRR: 9.00 • Need 27 from 18b
Freya Kemp26 (23b 3x4)
Rhianna Southby51 (46b 5x4)
Chloe Skelton 4-0-30-0
Alex Griffiths 3-0-25-0
16.6
•
Skelton to Kemp, no run
16.5
1
Skelton to Southby, 1 run
16.4
1
Skelton to Kemp, 1 run
16.3
1
Skelton to Southby, 1 run
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Toss
|Somerset Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|06 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Hampshire Women 4, Somerset Women 0