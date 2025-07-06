Freya Kemp hauls Hampshire over line as Somerset stay winless

Hampshire 154 for 2 (Southby 57, Kemp 42*) beat Somerset 153 for 8 (Wilson 55, Davies 3-38) by eight wickets

Freya Kemp proved Hampshire Hawks' last-over hero to edge a nail-biter against winless Somerset in the Women's Vitality Blast.

Rhianna Southby 's 57 and Ellyse Perry 's 40 had given Hampshire the advantage in chasing 154, but accurate bowling had seen them fall behind the rate.

With 11 runs needed off the last over, Kemp pumped a six down the ground before knocking off the remaining runs to give Hawks just their second win in the last seven matches to give them renewed hope of qualifying for finals day.

Fran Wilson had given Somerset a defendable total with 55 but it wasn't enough for the bottom-placed side.

Somerset chose to bat first under grey skies, and found a consistent tempo to build partnerships and accumulate runs. Bex Odgers set up the innings with a quickfire 18 filled with cuts to the boundary before Wilson took over to provide the backbone of the innings.

Former England batter Wilson had only scored 103 runs in her previous seven innings but a delicious straight drive got her moving. Wilson isn't known for her power-hitting, with her touch-play a defining part of her international career. That was also the case on this occasion, with deft ramps and paddles helping her reach a 30-ball fifty.

She had seen Niamh Holland, Sophie Luff, and Jess Hazell come and go - the former two to the impeccable Bex Tyson - before Amanda-Jade Wellington entered to kick-on in the last six overs.

Wilson was run out after a mix-up and a direct hit from extra cover, and while Wellington tried to put off the bowlers with her moving around the crease and funky stances outside off stump, boundaries were hard to find at the death.

Somerset managed to find 43 runs off the last five overs, mainly through hard running, with only three boundaries off the bat in that time. Freya Davies capitalised on the last over bat flailing by picking up the wickets of Wellington and Alex Griffiths, and with the earlier wicket of Odgers, returned 3 for 38.

Somerset's 153 felt below par and when Australian superstar Perry got the Hawks off to a flier around short rain delays it appeared to confirm it. Perry, on her home debut, used her immense quality to power the ball to the boundary seven times but met her downfall attempting to scoop Erin Vukusic and was pinned lbw for 40. It was the Croatian's first Blast wicket.

Her opening partner Southby struggled with timing but slowly managed to accumulate and with Kemp found their way to around the required rate with a 68-run stand. But Somerset's tight bowling, especially from Vukusic and Griffiths gave Hawks 27 to chase in the last three overs.