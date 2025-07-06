Matches (6)
Northants vs Worcs, North Group at Northampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group, Northampton, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
152/9
(16.4/20 ov, T:153) 153/4
Worcs won by 6 wickets (with 20 balls remaining)
Scorecard summary
Northamptonshire • 152/9(20 overs)
27 (16)
3/28 (4)
19 (16)
2/22 (4)
Worcestershire • 153/4(16.4 overs)
88 (46)
2/22 (4)
36 (31)
2/24 (3.4)
16.5
1w
Sanderson to Brookes, 1 wide
16.4
4
Sanderson to Brookes, FOUR runs
16.3
•
Sanderson to Brookes, no run
16.2
2
Sanderson to Brookes, 2 runs
16.1
1
Sanderson to Cullen, 1 run
end of over 1611 runs
WOR: 145/4CRR: 9.06 • RRR: 2.00 • Need 8 from 24b
Ethan Brookes11 (6b 2x4)
Henry Cullen3 (3b)
Lloyd Pope 3-0-31-0
Ben Sanderson 3-1-16-2
15.6
4
Pope to Brookes, FOUR runs
15.5
•
Pope to Brookes, no run
15.4
1
Pope to Cullen, 1 run
15.3
1
Pope to Brookes, 1 run
15.2
4
Pope to Brookes, FOUR runs
15.1
1
Pope to Cullen, 1 run
end of over 154 runs • 2 wickets
WOR: 134/4CRR: 8.93 • RRR: 3.80 • Need 19 from 30b
Henry Cullen1 (1b)
Ethan Brookes2 (2b)
Ben Sanderson 3-1-16-2
George Scrimshaw 4-0-48-0
14.6
1
Sanderson to Cullen, 1 run
14.5
W
Sanderson to Roderick, OUT
Gareth Roderick c Scrimshaw b Sanderson 36 (31b 4x4 1x6 62m) SR: 116.12
14.4
1
Sanderson to Brookes, 1 run
14.3
1
Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run
14.2
1
Sanderson to Brookes, 1 run
14.1
W
Sanderson to Kashif Ali, OUT
Kashif Ali c Broad b Sanderson 88 (46b 7x4 6x6 53m) SR: 191.3
end of over 1413 runs
WOR: 130/2CRR: 9.28 • RRR: 3.83 • Need 23 from 36b
Gareth Roderick35 (29b 4x4 1x6)
Kashif Ali88 (45b 7x4 6x6)
George Scrimshaw 4-0-48-0
David Willey 4-0-22-2
13.6
•
Scrimshaw to Roderick, no run
13.5
1
Scrimshaw to Kashif Ali, 1 run
13.4
4
Scrimshaw to Kashif Ali, FOUR runs
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Toss
|Worcestershire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Worcestershire 4, Northamptonshire 0
Worcs Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|1
|3
|bowled
|1
|7
|caught
|36
|31
|caught
|88
|46
|not out
|17
|9
|not out
|4
|4
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 4)
|Total
|153(4 wkts; 16.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>