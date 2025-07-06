Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)

Northants vs Worcs, North Group at Northampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group, Northampton, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire

#3

152/9
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire

#7

(16.4/20 ov, T:153) 153/4

Worcs won by 6 wickets (with 20 balls remaining)

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Northamptonshire 152/9(20 overs)
Ben Sanderson
27 (16)
Adam Finch
3/28 (4)
Justin Broad
19 (16)
Tom Taylor
2/22 (4)
Worcestershire 153/4(16.4 overs)
Kashif Ali
88 (46)
David Willey
2/22 (4)
Gareth Roderick
36 (31)
Ben Sanderson
2/24 (3.4)
View full scorecard
16.5
1w
Sanderson to Brookes, 1 wide
16.4
4
Sanderson to Brookes, FOUR runs
16.3
Sanderson to Brookes, no run
16.2
2
Sanderson to Brookes, 2 runs
16.1
1
Sanderson to Cullen, 1 run
end of over 1611 runs
WOR: 145/4CRR: 9.06 RRR: 2.00 • Need 8 from 24b
Ethan Brookes11 (6b 2x4)
Henry Cullen3 (3b)
Lloyd Pope 3-0-31-0
Ben Sanderson 3-1-16-2
15.6
4
Pope to Brookes, FOUR runs
15.5
Pope to Brookes, no run
15.4
1
Pope to Cullen, 1 run
15.3
1
Pope to Brookes, 1 run
15.2
4
Pope to Brookes, FOUR runs
15.1
1
Pope to Cullen, 1 run
end of over 154 runs • 2 wickets
WOR: 134/4CRR: 8.93 RRR: 3.80 • Need 19 from 30b
Henry Cullen1 (1b)
Ethan Brookes2 (2b)
Ben Sanderson 3-1-16-2
George Scrimshaw 4-0-48-0
14.6
1
Sanderson to Cullen, 1 run
14.5
W
Sanderson to Roderick, OUT
Gareth Roderick c Scrimshaw b Sanderson 36 (31b 4x4 1x6 62m) SR: 116.12
14.4
1
Sanderson to Brookes, 1 run
14.3
1
Sanderson to Roderick, 1 run
14.2
1
Sanderson to Brookes, 1 run
14.1
W
Sanderson to Kashif Ali, OUT
Kashif Ali c Broad b Sanderson 88 (46b 7x4 6x6 53m) SR: 191.3
end of over 1413 runs
WOR: 130/2CRR: 9.28 RRR: 3.83 • Need 23 from 36b
Gareth Roderick35 (29b 4x4 1x6)
Kashif Ali88 (45b 7x4 6x6)
George Scrimshaw 4-0-48-0
David Willey 4-0-22-2
13.6
Scrimshaw to Roderick, no run
13.5
1
Scrimshaw to Kashif Ali, 1 run
13.4
4
Scrimshaw to Kashif Ali, FOUR runs
Read full commentary
Match details
County Ground, Northampton
TossWorcestershire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Naeem Ashraf
England
Rob Bailey
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
PointsWorcestershire 4, Northamptonshire 0
Worcs Innings
Player NameRB
Isaac Mohammed
caught13
BL D'Oliveira
bowled17
GH Roderick
caught3631
Kashif Ali
caught8846
EA Brookes
not out179
HJ Cullen
not out44
Extras(lb 2, w 4)
Total153(4 wkts; 16.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN97228
DUR107328
NOR106424
NOT115620
LEI105520
BEARS105520
WOR104616
DER103712
YOR103712
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM108232
SUR96324
GLA106424
SUS95322
HAM104518
KEN104518
GLO94516
MID92512
ESS10186
Full Table