Yorkshire vs Derbyshire, North Group at Chesterfield, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group, Chesterfield, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
200/6
(17.2/20 ov, T:201) 201/3
Derbyshire won by 7 wickets (with 16 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Yorkshire • 200/6(20 overs)
37* (11)
2/21 (4)
33 (23)
2/37 (4)
Derbyshire • 201/3(17.2 overs)
85 (30)
1/16 (3)
38* (25)
1/50 (4)
17.2
4
Thompson to Whiteley, FOUR runs
17.1
6
Thompson to Whiteley, SIX runs
end of over 176 runs
DER: 191/3CRR: 11.23 • RRR: 3.33 • Need 10 from 18b
Ross Whiteley19 (15b 1x4 1x6)
Wayne Madsen38 (25b 7x4)
Will O’Rourke 4-0-50-1
Will Sutherland 3-0-16-1
16.6
1
O'Rourke to Whiteley, 1 run
16.5
•
O'Rourke to Whiteley, no run
16.4
1
O'Rourke to Madsen, 1 run
16.3
•
O'Rourke to Madsen, no run
16.2
4
O'Rourke to Madsen, FOUR runs
16.1
•
O'Rourke to Madsen, no run
end of over 165 runs
DER: 185/3CRR: 11.56 • RRR: 4.00 • Need 16 from 24b
Wayne Madsen33 (21b 6x4)
Ross Whiteley18 (13b 1x4 1x6)
Will Sutherland 3-0-16-1
Matt Milnes 3-0-46-0
15.6
1
Sutherland to Madsen, 1 run
15.5
1
Sutherland to Whiteley, 1 run
15.4
1
Sutherland to Madsen, 1 run
15.3
•
Sutherland to Madsen, no run
15.2
1
Sutherland to Whiteley, 1 run
15.1
1
Sutherland to Madsen, 1 run
end of over 1515 runs
DER: 180/3CRR: 12.00 • RRR: 4.20 • Need 21 from 30b
Ross Whiteley16 (11b 1x4 1x6)
Wayne Madsen30 (17b 6x4)
Matt Milnes 3-0-46-0
Jordan Thompson 3-0-18-0
14.6
•
Milnes to Whiteley, no run
14.5
6
Milnes to Whiteley, SIX runs
14.4
1
Milnes to Madsen, 1 run
14.3
4
Milnes to Madsen, FOUR runs
14.2
4
Milnes to Madsen, FOUR runs
14.1
•
Milnes to Madsen, no run
Match details
|Queen's Park, Chesterfield
|Toss
|Derbyshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Derbyshire 4, Yorkshire 0
Derbyshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|85
|30
|caught
|31
|26
|not out
|38
|25
|caught
|6
|6
|not out
|29
|17
|Extras
|(lb 4, w 8)
|Total
|201(3 wkts; 17.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>