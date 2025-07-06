Matches (6)
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire, North Group at Chesterfield, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group, Chesterfield, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire

#9

200/6
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire

#8

(17.2/20 ov, T:201) 201/3

Derbyshire won by 7 wickets (with 16 balls remaining)

This is the highest match aggregate (401) involving Derbyshire & Yorkshire in T20s

Scorecard summary
Yorkshire 200/6(20 overs)
Jordan Thompson
37* (11)
AM Ghazanfar
2/21 (4)
James Wharton
33 (23)
Pat Brown
2/37 (4)
Derbyshire 201/3(17.2 overs)
Aneurin Donald
85 (30)
Will Sutherland
1/16 (3)
Wayne Madsen
38* (25)
Will O’Rourke
1/50 (4)
17.2
4
Thompson to Whiteley, FOUR runs
17.1
6
Thompson to Whiteley, SIX runs
end of over 176 runs
DER: 191/3CRR: 11.23 RRR: 3.33 • Need 10 from 18b
Ross Whiteley19 (15b 1x4 1x6)
Wayne Madsen38 (25b 7x4)
Will O’Rourke 4-0-50-1
Will Sutherland 3-0-16-1
16.6
1
O'Rourke to Whiteley, 1 run
16.5
O'Rourke to Whiteley, no run
16.4
1
O'Rourke to Madsen, 1 run
16.3
O'Rourke to Madsen, no run
16.2
4
O'Rourke to Madsen, FOUR runs
16.1
O'Rourke to Madsen, no run
end of over 165 runs
DER: 185/3CRR: 11.56 RRR: 4.00 • Need 16 from 24b
Wayne Madsen33 (21b 6x4)
Ross Whiteley18 (13b 1x4 1x6)
Will Sutherland 3-0-16-1
Matt Milnes 3-0-46-0
15.6
1
Sutherland to Madsen, 1 run
15.5
1
Sutherland to Whiteley, 1 run
15.4
1
Sutherland to Madsen, 1 run
15.3
Sutherland to Madsen, no run
15.2
1
Sutherland to Whiteley, 1 run
15.1
1
Sutherland to Madsen, 1 run
end of over 1515 runs
DER: 180/3CRR: 12.00 RRR: 4.20 • Need 21 from 30b
Ross Whiteley16 (11b 1x4 1x6)
Wayne Madsen30 (17b 6x4)
Matt Milnes 3-0-46-0
Jordan Thompson 3-0-18-0
14.6
Milnes to Whiteley, no run
14.5
6
Milnes to Whiteley, SIX runs
14.4
1
Milnes to Madsen, 1 run
14.3
4
Milnes to Madsen, FOUR runs
14.2
4
Milnes to Madsen, FOUR runs
14.1
Milnes to Madsen, no run
Match details
Queen's Park, Chesterfield
TossDerbyshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Neil Pratt
England
Steve O'Shaughnessy
Match Referee
England
Ian Herbert
PointsDerbyshire 4, Yorkshire 0
Derbyshire Innings
Player NameRB
AHT Donald
caught8530
CP Jewell
caught3126
WL Madsen
not out3825
SR Patel
caught66
RA Whiteley
not out2917
Extras(lb 4, w 8)
Total201(3 wkts; 17.2 ovs)
Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN97228
DUR107328
NOR106424
NOT115620
LEI105520
BEARS105520
WOR104616
DER103712
YOR103712
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM108232
SUR96324
GLA106424
SUS95322
HAM104518
KEN104518
GLO94516
MID92512
ESS10186
Full Table