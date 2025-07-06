Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)

DUR Women vs BLZ Women, 38th Match at Nottingham, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

NO RESULT
38th Match, Nottingham, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
PrevNext
Durham Women FlagDurham Women

#7

(4.1/15 ov) 16/1
The Blaze Women FlagThe Blaze Women

#1

No result

Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
What will be the toss result?
BLZ-W Win & Bat
52%
DUR-W Win & Bat
21%
BLZ-W Win & Bowl
14%
DUR-W Win & Bowl
13%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Durham Women 16/1(4.1 overs)
Emma Marlow
9* (10)
Grace Ballinger
1/3 (1.1)
Suzie Bates
7 (12)
Cassidy McCarthy
0/3 (2)
View full scorecard
4.1
1
Ballinger to Marlow, 1 run
end of over 41 run
DUR-W: 15/1CRR: 3.75 
Mady Villiers0 (3b)
Emma Marlow8 (9b 1x4)
Cassidy McCarthy 2-0-3-0
Grace Ballinger 1-0-2-1
3.6
McCarthy to Villiers, no run
3.5
1
McCarthy to Marlow, 1 run
3.4
McCarthy to Marlow, no run
3.3
McCarthy to Marlow, no run
3.2
McCarthy to Marlow, no run
3.1
McCarthy to Marlow, no run
end of over 32 runs • 1 wicket
DUR-W: 14/1CRR: 4.66 
Mady Villiers0 (2b)
Emma Marlow7 (4b 1x4)
Grace Ballinger 1-0-2-1
Kirstie Gordon 1-0-10-0
2.6
Ballinger to Villiers, no run
2.5
Ballinger to Villiers, no run
2.4
W
Ballinger to Bates, OUT
Suzie Bates c Kelly b Ballinger 7 (12b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 58.33
2.3
Ballinger to Bates, no run
2.2
1
Ballinger to Marlow, 1 run
2.1
1
Ballinger to Bates, 1 run
end of over 210 runs
DUR-W: 12/0CRR: 6.00 
Suzie Bates6 (9b)
Emma Marlow6 (3b 1x4)
Kirstie Gordon 1-0-10-0
Cassidy McCarthy 1-0-2-0
1.6
1
Gordon to Bates, 1 run
1.5
1
Gordon to Marlow, 1 run
1.4
4
Gordon to Marlow, FOUR runs
1.3
1
Gordon to Bates, 1 run
1.2
2
Gordon to Bates, 2 runs
1.1
1
Gordon to Marlow, 1 run
end of over 12 runs
DUR-W: 2/0CRR: 2.00 
Suzie Bates2 (6b)
Emma Marlow0 (0b)
Cassidy McCarthy 1-0-2-0
0.6
McCarthy to Bates, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
TossThe Blaze Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days06 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Amy Clark
England
Chris Watts
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
PointsDurham Women 2, The Blaze Women 2
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
DUR Women Innings
Player NameRB
SW Bates
caught712
EK Marlow
not out910
MK Villiers
not out03
Total16(1 wkt; 4.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W106131
SUR-W97131
WAR-W106328
HAM-W105521
LAN-W105520
ESS-W103615
DUR-W103614
SOM-W9082
Full Table