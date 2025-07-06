Matches (6)
WAR Women vs LAN Women, 37th Match at Manchester, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
37th Match, Manchester, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
123/7
(18.3/20 ov, T:124) 124/3
LAN Women won by 7 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
Scorecard summary
Warwickshire Women • 123/7(20 overs)
30* (33)
2/16 (4)
29 (23)
1/25 (4)
Lancashire Women • 124/3(18.3 overs)
60* (48)
2/15 (4)
25 (29)
1/30 (4)
18.3
1
Davis to Threlkeld, 1 run
18.2
•
Davis to Threlkeld, no run
18.1
1
Davis to Lamb, 1 run
end of over 188 runs
LAN-W: 122/3CRR: 6.77 • RRR: 1.00 • Need 2 from 12b
Eleanor Threlkeld6 (7b 1x4)
Emma Lamb59 (47b 6x4)
Issy Wong 4-0-24-0
Millie Taylor 4-0-30-1
17.6
4
Wong to Threlkeld, FOUR runs
17.5
1
Wong to Lamb, 1 run
17.4
1
Wong to Threlkeld, 1 run
17.3
•
Wong to Threlkeld, no run
17.2
•
Wong to Threlkeld, no run
17.1
1
Wong to Lamb, 1 run
17.1
1w
Wong to Lamb, 1 wide
end of over 177 runs
LAN-W: 114/3CRR: 6.70 • RRR: 3.33 • Need 10 from 18b
Eleanor Threlkeld1 (3b)
Emma Lamb57 (45b 6x4)
Millie Taylor 4-0-30-1
Phoebe Brett 4-0-15-2
16.6
•
Taylor to Threlkeld, no run
16.5
1
Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
16.4
1
Taylor to Threlkeld, 1 run
16.3
•
Taylor to Threlkeld, no run
16.2
1
Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
16.1
4
Taylor to Lamb, FOUR runs
end of over 164 runs • 2 wickets
LAN-W: 107/3CRR: 6.68 • RRR: 4.25 • Need 17 from 24b
Emma Lamb51 (42b 5x4)
Phoebe Brett 4-0-15-2
Amu Surenkumar 2-0-13-0
15.6
W
Brett to Lister, OUT
Ailsa Lister b Brett 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 50
15.5
1
Brett to Lamb, 1 run
15.4
1
Brett to Lister, 1 run
15.3
W
Brett to Kesteven, OUT
Tilly Kesteven b Brett 25 (29b 2x4 0x6 33m) SR: 86.2
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Toss
|Lancashire Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|06 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Lancashire Women 4, Warwickshire Women 0
LAN Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|stumped
|23
|23
|not out
|60
|48
|bowled
|25
|29
|bowled
|1
|2
|not out
|7
|9
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 2, w 5)
|Total
|124(3 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>