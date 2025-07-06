Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)

WAR Women vs LAN Women, 37th Match at Manchester, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
37th Match, Manchester, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Warwickshire Women FlagWarwickshire Women

#3

123/7
Lancashire Women FlagLancashire Women

#5

(18.3/20 ov, T:124) 124/3

LAN Women won by 7 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)

Scorecard summary
Warwickshire Women 123/7(20 overs)
Katie George
30* (33)
Alana King
2/16 (4)
Meg Austin
29 (23)
Kate Cross
1/25 (4)
Lancashire Women 124/3(18.3 overs)
Emma Lamb
60* (48)
Phoebe Brett
2/15 (4)
Tilly Kesteven
25 (29)
Millie Taylor
1/30 (4)
18.3
1
Davis to Threlkeld, 1 run
18.2
Davis to Threlkeld, no run
18.1
1
Davis to Lamb, 1 run
end of over 188 runs
LAN-W: 122/3CRR: 6.77 RRR: 1.00 • Need 2 from 12b
Eleanor Threlkeld6 (7b 1x4)
Emma Lamb59 (47b 6x4)
Issy Wong 4-0-24-0
Millie Taylor 4-0-30-1
17.6
4
Wong to Threlkeld, FOUR runs
17.5
1
Wong to Lamb, 1 run
17.4
1
Wong to Threlkeld, 1 run
17.3
Wong to Threlkeld, no run
17.2
Wong to Threlkeld, no run
17.1
1
Wong to Lamb, 1 run
17.1
1w
Wong to Lamb, 1 wide
end of over 177 runs
LAN-W: 114/3CRR: 6.70 RRR: 3.33 • Need 10 from 18b
Eleanor Threlkeld1 (3b)
Emma Lamb57 (45b 6x4)
Millie Taylor 4-0-30-1
Phoebe Brett 4-0-15-2
16.6
Taylor to Threlkeld, no run
16.5
1
Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
16.4
1
Taylor to Threlkeld, 1 run
16.3
Taylor to Threlkeld, no run
16.2
1
Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
16.1
4
Taylor to Lamb, FOUR runs
end of over 164 runs • 2 wickets
LAN-W: 107/3CRR: 6.68 RRR: 4.25 • Need 17 from 24b
Emma Lamb51 (42b 5x4)
Phoebe Brett 4-0-15-2
Amu Surenkumar 2-0-13-0
15.6
W
Brett to Lister, OUT
Ailsa Lister b Brett 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 50
15.5
1
Brett to Lamb, 1 run
15.4
1
Brett to Lister, 1 run
15.3
W
Brett to Kesteven, OUT
Tilly Kesteven b Brett 25 (29b 2x4 0x6 33m) SR: 86.2
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
TossLancashire Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days06 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Jack Shantry
England
Jasmine Naeem
Match Referee
England
Alec Swann
PointsLancashire Women 4, Warwickshire Women 0
LAN Women Innings
Player NameRB
E Jones
stumped2323
EL Lamb
not out6048
TN Kesteven
bowled2529
A Lister
bowled12
E Threlkeld
not out79
Extras(b 1, lb 2, w 5)
Total124(3 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W106131
SUR-W97131
WAR-W106328
HAM-W105521
LAN-W105520
ESS-W103615
DUR-W103614
SOM-W9082
Full Table