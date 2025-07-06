Liyanage rues not taking Sri Lanka over the finish line

Sri Lanka conceded more runs than they would have liked to Bangladesh's last-wicket partnership. But still, it was the batters whose failures are most responsible for the 16-run defeat against Bangladesh, according to the game's top scorer, Janith Liyanage

Sri Lanka's No. 6 hit 78 off 85 balls, and had brought Sri Lanka's requirement down to 21 off the last 17 deliveries with two wickets remaining, before getting out. But it had been an earlier period, when Sri Lanka lost five wickets for 57 runs, that had exposed Sri Lanka's tail in the first place.

"We made some small mistakes and lost the game there - the batting unit will take the responsibility for that," Liyanage said. "We know that the R Premadasa pitch turns a bit as the game goes on, but we're not using that as an excuse."

Sri Lanka and the Khettarama crowd had had some hope while Liyanage was in the middle, however. He has been impressive for Sri Lanka in his brief career so far, averaging 45.18 at a strike rate of 82. He largely plays the role of finisher.

"When I was in the middle I thought Sri Lanka always had a chance. I was telling my partners that if we can take it deep we can win the game. Unfortunately we couldn't do it."

His ninth-wicket partnership of 58 with Dushmantha Chameera brought Sri Lanka roaring back into a game that seemed to have slipped from them. But just when victory seemed in touching distance, Liyanage was fooled by a Mustafizur Rahman slower ball, and was caught by the bowler.

"We tried not to take much of a risk against Mustafizur and score off the others, but it didn't work out. Dushmantha Chameera was giving me incredible support at the time. If I'd stayed there we would definitely have been able to win. Dushy aiya was fantastic - I was the one who made the mistake."

Nevertheless, Liyanage suggested his role was to take innings deep.