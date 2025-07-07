Rain in the way as Bangladesh look for first ODI series win in Sri Lanka

Big picture: Bangladesh eye history

The come-from-behind win fashioned by contributions from several key players in the second ODI will give Bangladesh confidence going into the series decider, as they eye their first ODI series win in Sri Lanka . The hosts, meanwhile, would be ruing the missed opportunity to clinch the series, especially with their inability to chase down 249 despite coming close.

Bangladesh had several positives in the second ODI. Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy contributed gritty half-centuries, but the biggest surprise was Shamim Hossain, who was brought into the side as a middle-order enforcer but bowled nine overs for 22 runs and also dismissed Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka.

However, they will want to focus on putting up partnerships. Najmul Hossain Shanto threw away his wicket after getting good starts in both games. Mehidy Hasan Miraz hasn't scored much either, while Hridoy and Jaker Ali have been up and down. They will also want to look at Jaker's batting position at No. 7, as pushing him up may bring more stability to the middle order.

Sri Lanka have had a good time with the ball in both ODIs. Their bowlers were mostly on top in the second game, too, with Asitha Fernando picking up four wickets. They also gutted Bangladesh's tail until Tanzim Hasan landed some blows against Wanindu Hasaranga, who just seemed a little less efficient in his last few overs.

Like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka's batters would also be looking to string together more partnerships than be dependent on a few players to do the job. Kusal Mendis' dismissal sparked a slowdown that ultimately cost Sri Lanka the second game, even though Janith Liyanage gave them some hope from the middle order. Their focus will be to build on good starts and get more out of the lower-middle order.

Kusal Mendis celebrates his 20-ball fifty in the second ODI • AFP/Getty Images

Form guide

Sri Lanka LWWWW (last five matches, most recent first)

Bangladesh WLLLL

In the spotlight: Kusal Mendis and Tanvir Islam

Kusal Mendis loves batting against Bangladesh. He sped to a 20-ball half-century on Saturday, taking 17 each off Mustafizur Rahman and Tanvir Islam's overs to keep Sri Lanka on track in the 248-run chase in the second game. But his wicket became the turning point, with Sri Lanka slowing down considerably and eventually losing the game. Mendis' approach has worked well for Sri Lanka, but he'll want to convert his starts.

Tanvir Islam broke Sri Lanka's burgeoning partnerships one by one, finishing with a five-wicket haul in the second ODI. It was only the left-arm spinner's second ODI. Tanvir admitted that his changed bowling action didn't work in the T20I series in the UAE, which is why he had to return to his original action. Tanvir bowled accurately on Saturday, often beating the batters' edge and getting the ball to bounce and stop on the batters.

Taskin Ahmed might come back in place of Hasan Mahmud • AFP/Getty Images

Team news: Taskin and Milan Rathnayake could return

Sri Lanka may bring back Milan Rathnayake to bolster their bowling and lower-order batting.

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Nishan Madushka, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Milan Rathnayake, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Asitha Fernando

Taskin Ahmed is likely to replace Hasan Mahmud. Shamim seemed to be in pain after a boundary line save on Saturday, but there is no update on his availability (or lack of it).

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Tanzim Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Tanvir Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Pitch and conditions: Pace, runs and rain

Pallekele has been kinder to pace bowling in ODIs but it is a fairly high-scoring ground, too. There's rain in the forecast for the third ODI. Rain has shortened the last five ODIs here, and the last game had to be abandoned.

