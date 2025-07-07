Parvez 'guilty' of missing a hundred, but eyes 'big innings' in decider against SL

Parvez rued getting out after making 67 off 69 balls, when Wanindu Hasaranga beat him with a subtle googly.

"I didn't bat long in the last match," Parvez said on the eve of the third ODI. "I was feeling guilty after getting out because I was set and the wicket was beautiful. I could have scored a hundred that day, and I felt bad about it. [Towhid] Hridoy bhai was unfortunate; he got run-out. We have been talking about it. If we get set, we need to play long innings. We have to be consistent. If we score runs early and consistently, it will be easier for the team to do well."

Batting first in the second ODI, Bangladesh were bowled out for 248 with Parvez and Towhid Hridoy getting fifties. The visitors have shown a tendency to play a high-risk shot much before getting to a decent score in this ODI series.

Parvez said that he is hopeful of getting a good start in the third ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium, a ground which is regarded as one of the better batting wickets in Sri Lanka. Parvez himself has looked in good form, particularly after his breakthrough century against UAE in the T20I series in May.

"I try to assess the situation, and play accordingly, and I try to play my natural game," he said. "I don't have any set target. I spoke to the guys who have played here earlier, and everyone is saying this wicket will be good for batting. I will try to play a big innings if I get a start."

Parvez also talked about his dismissal in the second ODI, when Hasaranga beat him with a lovely delivery. He said that he missed the line of the ball, but generally felt comfortable playing the Sri Lanka legspinner.

"He is a good bowler, but he didn't give me much trouble," Parvez said. "I just missed the line on that delivery. Legspinners are important in world cricket, and Rishad [Hossain] is also doing well for us. I am sure if he gets a chance, he will do well."

Bangladesh's players have a bit of their confidence back after Saturday's win in Colombo. Parvez said that they are eager to grab the opportunity for the series win.