Hampshire vs Somerset, South Group at Southampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
South Group, Southampton, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Scorecard summary
Hampshire • 178/3(20 overs)
82 (57)
1/17 (4)
60* (42)
1/34 (4)
Somerset • 179/6(19.5 overs)
52 (33)
3/32 (4)
37 (26)
1/29 (4)
19.4
2
Baker to Green, 2 runs
19.3
6
Baker to Green, SIX runs
19.2
1
Baker to Goldsworthy, 1 run
19.1
1
Baker to Green, 1 run
end of over 1912 runs • 1 wicket
SOM: 168/6CRR: 8.84 • RRR: 11.00 • Need 11 from 6b
Lewis Goldsworthy7 (2b 1x6)
Ben Green9 (6b 1x4)
Scott Currie 4-0-32-3
Sonny Baker 3-0-27-0
18.6
6
Currie to Goldsworthy, SIX runs
18.5
1
Currie to Green, 1 run
18.4
4
Currie to Green, FOUR runs
18.3
1
Currie to Goldsworthy, 1 run
18.2
W
Currie to Lammonby, OUT
Tom Lammonby c Howell b Currie 11 (9b 1x4 0x6 15m) SR: 122.22
18.1
•
Currie to Lammonby, no run
end of over 1810 runs
SOM: 156/5CRR: 8.66 • RRR: 11.50 • Need 23 from 12b
Tom Lammonby11 (7b 1x4)
Ben Green4 (4b)
Sonny Baker 3-0-27-0
Scott Currie 3-0-20-2
17.6
1lb
Baker to Lammonby, 1 leg bye
17.5
4
Baker to Lammonby, FOUR runs
17.4
2
Baker to Lammonby, 2 runs
17.3
1
Baker to Green, 1 run
17.2
1
Baker to Lammonby, 1 run
17.1
1
Baker to Green, 1 run
end of over 175 runs • 1 wicket
SOM: 146/5CRR: 8.58 • RRR: 11.00 • Need 33 from 18b
Ben Green2 (2b)
Tom Lammonby4 (3b)
Scott Currie 3-0-20-2
Benny Howell 3-0-32-1
16.6
1
Currie to Green, 1 run
16.5
1
Currie to Lammonby, 1 run
16.4
1
Currie to Green, 1 run
16.3
W
Currie to Abell, OUT
Tom Abell c & b Currie 37 (26b 5x4 0x6 41m) SR: 142.3
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Toss
|Somerset, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Somerset 4, Hampshire 0
Somerset Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|10
|11
|caught
|25
|20
|bowled
|10
|7
|caught
|37
|26
|caught
|52
|33
|caught
|11
|9
|not out
|19
|10
|not out
|8
|3
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 3)
|Total
|179(6 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>