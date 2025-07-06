Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)

Hampshire vs Somerset, South Group at Southampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
South Group, Southampton, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Hampshire FlagHampshire
178/3
Somerset FlagSomerset
(19.5/20 ov, T:179) 179/6

Somerset won by 4 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
HAM Win & Bat
49%
SOM Win & Bat
28%
HAM Win & Bowl
5%
SOM Win & Bowl
18%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Hampshire 178/3(20 overs)
James Vince
82 (57)
Craig Overton
1/17 (4)
Joe Weatherley
60* (42)
Riley Meredith
1/34 (4)
Somerset 179/6(19.5 overs)
Sean Dickson
52 (33)
Scott Currie
3/32 (4)
Tom Abell
37 (26)
Liam Dawson
1/29 (4)
View full scorecard
19.4
2
Baker to Green, 2 runs
19.3
6
Baker to Green, SIX runs
19.2
1
Baker to Goldsworthy, 1 run
19.1
1
Baker to Green, 1 run
end of over 1912 runs • 1 wicket
SOM: 168/6CRR: 8.84 RRR: 11.00 • Need 11 from 6b
Lewis Goldsworthy7 (2b 1x6)
Ben Green9 (6b 1x4)
Scott Currie 4-0-32-3
Sonny Baker 3-0-27-0
18.6
6
Currie to Goldsworthy, SIX runs
18.5
1
Currie to Green, 1 run
18.4
4
Currie to Green, FOUR runs
18.3
1
Currie to Goldsworthy, 1 run
18.2
W
Currie to Lammonby, OUT
Tom Lammonby c Howell b Currie 11 (9b 1x4 0x6 15m) SR: 122.22
18.1
Currie to Lammonby, no run
end of over 1810 runs
SOM: 156/5CRR: 8.66 RRR: 11.50 • Need 23 from 12b
Tom Lammonby11 (7b 1x4)
Ben Green4 (4b)
Sonny Baker 3-0-27-0
Scott Currie 3-0-20-2
17.6
1lb
Baker to Lammonby, 1 leg bye
17.5
4
Baker to Lammonby, FOUR runs
17.4
2
Baker to Lammonby, 2 runs
17.3
1
Baker to Green, 1 run
17.2
1
Baker to Lammonby, 1 run
17.1
1
Baker to Green, 1 run
end of over 175 runs • 1 wicket
SOM: 146/5CRR: 8.58 RRR: 11.00 • Need 33 from 18b
Ben Green2 (2b)
Tom Lammonby4 (3b)
Scott Currie 3-0-20-2
Benny Howell 3-0-32-1
16.6
1
Currie to Green, 1 run
16.5
1
Currie to Lammonby, 1 run
16.4
1
Currie to Green, 1 run
16.3
W
Currie to Abell, OUT
Tom Abell c & b Currie 37 (26b 5x4 0x6 41m) SR: 142.3
Read full commentary
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
TossSomerset, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Ben Peverall
England
Mike Burns
Match Referee
England
Sarah Bartlett
PointsSomerset 4, Hampshire 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Somerset Innings
Player NameRB
T Banton
caught1011
WCF Smeed
caught2520
T Kohler-Cadmore
bowled107
TB Abell
caught3726
SR Dickson
caught5233
TA Lammonby
caught119
BGF Green
not out1910
LP Goldsworthy
not out83
Extras(b 4, lb 3)
Total179(6 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN97228
DUR107328
NOR106424
NOT115620
LEI105520
BEARS105520
WOR104616
DER103712
YOR103712
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM108232
SUR96324
GLA106424
SUS95322
HAM104518
KEN104518
GLO94516
MID92512
ESS10186
Full Table