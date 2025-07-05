Matches (22)
Sussex vs Hampshire, South Group at Brighton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

South Group (N), Hove, July 05, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Sussex FlagSussex
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2025
Match days5 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN86224
DUR96324
NOR96324
LEI95420
BEARS95420
NOT104616
WOR93612
YOR93612
DER8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM97228
SUR86224
SUS85222
GLA95420
KEN94418
HAM83414
GLO83512
MID82412
ESS9082
Full Table