Young guns in focus as depleted SA look to sweep Zimbabwe

Big picture: South Africa missing their big guns

As a result, Wiaan Mulder will take over the captaincy even though he has no prior experience of leading a side in first-class cricket. Having played 20 Tests, Mulder is the second-most experienced player in this South Africa squad behind Kyle Verreynne, who has played 26. They are without many of their main players, including regular captain Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada.

In total, South Africa have 93 caps, including Zubayr Hamza, who didn't play the first Test. Lesogo Senokwane and Prenelan Subrayen, meanwhile, are still uncapped at this level.

But South Africa have some exciting players in their ranks. Lhuan-dre Pretorius struck a barnstorming 153 in the first Test, while Corbin Bosch struck a century and took a five-wicket haul. As for Mulder, he scored 147 and had a four-wicket haul. After having impressed in IPL 2025 and the T20 Blast, Dewald Brevis hit 51 off 41 in his maiden Test innings.

In contrast, Zimbabwe will be banking on experience. Sean Williams struck a sublime 137 in the first Test and has an average of 68.22 since 2020. Wellington Masakadza made a fourth-innings fifty in the first Test. But Zimbabwe will need more from their captain Craig Ervine, who scored 36 and 49 in that match.

Blessing Muzarabani will lead the bowling attack with Tanaka Chivanga bubbling with confidence after taking a match haul of 6 for 159 in the first Test. Legspinner Vincent Masekesa produced some magic deliveries, too, but he will have to provide more control if Zimbabwe are to turn the tables on South Africa.

Form guide

Zimbabwe LLLWL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

South AfricaWWWWW

Sean Williams has been Zimbabwe's standout batter in Test cricket over the past five years • Zimbabwe Cricket

In the spotlight: Sean Williams and Corbin Bosch

Sean Williams has been Zimbabwe's best Test batter in the last five years. In the first Test, he once again bailed his team out of trouble with his simple but effective technique. Williams' short back-lift allows him to drive comfortably and he is arguably Zimbabwe's best player of spin, thanks to his variety of sweeps. has been Zimbabwe's best Test batter in the last five years. In the first Test, he once again bailed his team out of trouble with his simple but effective technique. Williams' short back-lift allows him to drive comfortably and he is arguably Zimbabwe's best player of spin, thanks to his variety of sweeps.

Corbin Bosch's double of five wickets and a century in the first Test was the first for South Africa in 23 years. Bosch is a hit-the-deck bowler who is capable of hitting 140kph. He usually bowls with the old ball and his century batting at No. 8 was a throwback to South Africa's heydays of Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener. 's double of five wickets and a century in the first Test was the first for South Africa in 23 years. Bosch is a hit-the-deck bowler who is capable of hitting 140kph. He usually bowls with the old ball and his century batting at No. 8 was a throwback to South Africa's heydays of Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener.

Team news: Muthusamy may get a game

Brian Bennett, who suffered a concussion during the first Test, could miss this Test, and Prince Masvaure, who was his concussion replacement, could keep his place in the XI. Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Kundai Matigimu and Newman Nyamhuri are the other options on the bench for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Prince Masvaure, 2 Takudzwanashe Kaitano, 3 Nick Welch, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Craig Ervine (capt), 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Vincent Masekesa, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tanaka Chivanga

Maharaj's injury opens up a place for Senuran Muthusamy. They also have Hamza, Senokwane and Subrayen as options in the squad.

South Africa (probable): 1 Matthew Breetzke, 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Wiaan Mulder (capt), 4 David Bedingham, 5 Lhuan-dre Pretorius, 6 Dewald Brevis, 7 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Senuran Muthusamy, 10 Codi Yusuf, 11 Kwena Maphaka

Pitch and conditions: A lively surface on the cards

For a change, pace dominated spin in the first Test at the Queens' Sports Club. The scoring rate, too, was higher than usual from both sides, though the pitch slowed down considerably later in the Test. The weather remains chilly, at times slipping to around 13-degrees Celsius.

Stats and trivia: Williams second only to Andy Flower