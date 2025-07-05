No Bumrah, no problem for India as Mohammed Siraj steps up

A quirky, curious statistic kept assuming bigger proportion through the third day's play at Edgbaston . Especially when Mohammed Siraj began taking wickets with the second new ball to go with his double-strike in his first over of the day.

So here are the curious, quirky numbers. Mohammed Siraj has played 23 Tests with Jasprit Bumrah, and averages 33.82 in them. His average in 15 matches without Bumrah now reads 25.20. Siraj has played nine Tests with Mohammed Shami; he averages 34.96 in them. He has played six Tests with both Bumrah and Shami, and he averages 33.05 in them. In the 12 matches that Siraj has played with neither Bumrah nor Shami in them, Siraj averages 22.27.

When put that way to Siraj in a spot interview with no time to reflect on it, Siraj said he loves the responsibility. But it is what it is: a quirky oddity unless Siraj himself tells you when he plays with Bumrah he bowls for Bumrah. Until then it is all pop psychology.

When Siraj is the third bowler, you can probably look for some causation; in that you don't get the new ball, you bowl more with a softer ball, and possibly have to play a containing role. When you are the second quick, you probably don't get an end of your choice, you are just as attacking as when you are the first.

A non-quirky fact is that Siraj is a fine fast bowler with good control, an outswinger that can at times go missing, a wobble-seam ball, and a big heart. He has been bowling well since the start of the Australia tour, but hasn't really had the luck to get him wickets.

Cricket is a messy sport. At Headingley, outside that first spell when he struggled running uphill for three overs, Siraj bowled roughly as many good balls as Bumrah, roughly at the same pace, drew roughly similar percentage of false shots, but had nothing to show for it.

Of course Siraj is no Bumrah. That's why he said he only believes on Jassi bhai, resulting in memes where Bumrah was shown saying "I only believe on Miyan bhai." Still he was far from ordinary in Australia, but took 20 wickets at an average of 31.15 in a seam-dominated series. If this keeps happening for long, even the most empathetic of observers start pointing at your career average: 31.83 at the start of this series.

The beauty of this messy sport is that when everybody has been worried about Bumrah's absence, on comes Siraj, starts as the second bowler behind Akash Deep with both the new balls, makes no causal change to the way he bowls and ends up with a six-for. His lengths didn't become more attacking or shorter, he extracted much less seam, and he swung the ball as much as he did in Leeds.

The one change he made, though, was move his lines straighter, which you can afford to do when the pitch is slower and lower. From 47.5% balls in the channel in Leeds, his channel deliveries came down to 42.9%. His straight lines went up from 22.5% to 33.8%. These, though, are fine changes that bowlers regularly make to adjust to different pitches and match states.

Siraj himself is no stranger to the quirks of fate in cricket. "I have been waiting for a year for a five-for," he told Jio Hotstar. "I was getting stuck at four. I was bowling well but not getting wickets. This is a very special moment. Especially because I had only four-fors in England."

It is just extra special because of the kind of lifeless pitch this has come on. The pitch has only got slower during the Test with no seam movement. There have been long periods, especially after the ball ages past 30 overs, when it is hard to see where the next wicket will come from. In such conditions, Siraj was just fire with the new ball. As was Akash.

Despite bowling the fewest overs among fast bowlers - not counting Prasidh Krishna because he bowled a spell full of bouncers - Siraj attacked the stumps most often, projected to hit the stumps 28 times. He got three wickets in those balls. In just 26 false shots, he got six wickets. At Headingley, he got two in 69. Control data might not be the gospel, but this is stark difference.