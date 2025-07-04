Siraj six-for hands India huge lead despite Smith and Brook hundreds

India 587 (Gill 269, Jadeja 89, Jaiswal 87, Bashir 3-167, Woakes 2-81, Tongue 2-119) and 64 for 1 (Rahul 28*) lead England 355 for 5 (Smith 157*, Brook 140*, Siraj 3-57, Akash Deep 2-70) by 244 runs

Day Three's claim on the "moving day" moniker in a Test match was given extra credence at Edgbaston. Because while the situation in this second Test at stumps was not all that different to how it began - India ahead by plenty, England ruing various mistakes with ball and then bat - this was as stirring, emotional and mesmerising as this format gets.

It began with Mohammed Siraj prising out Joe Root and Ben Stokes with successive deliveries in the second over of the day, and he would close England's innings with the final three to finish with 6 for 70. This was Siraj's fourth five-wicket haul, and first on these shores, confirming a first-innings lead of 180 that would eventually swell to 244 by the close, for the loss of just Yashasvi Jaiswal, trapped lbw by Josh Tongue.

In between, however, Jamie Smith 's unbeaten 184, of which the first century clocked in at a joint-third fastest 80 deliveries, alongside Harry Brook 's 158 dared England to believe they might wipe out India's opening effort of 587 despite having to rise from the canvas. From 84 for 5, Smith struck Siraj's hat-trick delivery back past him for four and did not look back, while Brook occupied his slipstream for an initial retaliation that turned into a calculated occupation of the crease and time.

They were eventually parted for 303 in the evening session, England's second-highest stand for the sixth wicket. On a new-ball pitch, the second one had done the trick, as Akash Deep seamed one through Brook's bat and pad off a length, disturbing the timber. That would be the first of the final five wickets to fall for just 20 runs in 7.2 overs. As KL Rahul's 28 not out led a quick dart to 64 for 1 with dark clouds looming, England had snapped out of their Smith-inspired fever dream and were back in cold, dank reality.

Jamie Smith completed his century in a single session • ECB via Getty Images

And it was Smith inspired. Siraj set the scene with jeopardy Smith used to fuel a second Test century and new top score for an English wicketkeeper, beating his Surrey mentor Alec Stewart's 173 against New Zealand back in 1997.

Root's demise was a boost for its earliness - nine balls into Friday - and ease; over-balancing to tickle an edge down the leg side through to Rishabh Pant. If that was a little bit of good fortune for Siraj, it was all him for the next delivery, as a snorter - leaping off a short length, scorching the gloves as Stokes attempted to protect his neck - gave England's Test captain his first golden duck in the format. It was only the second time England's top six had provided three noughts.

It was immediately from that point of disarray, with England trailing by 503 in the 22nd over, that Smith unleashed his astonishing counterattack. Smith was more or less a-run-a-ball up until he locked horns with Prasidh Krishna in the over before the drinks break. With Shubman Gill chasing the match earlier than he needed to, Krishna was ordered to bounce Smith, who cashed handsomely with four fours and a six smashed high over fine leg, taking the over for 23.

Remarkably, Gill persisted with Krishna and the short-ball tactic and, as expected, Smith tonked the first ball of this new over for another six over backward square leg. The previous over had seen Smith move to his sixth fifty-plus score from 43 deliveries.

Further shifts came with consecutive boundaries off spinners Washington Sundar (two fours through cover) and Ravindra Jadeja (a cut through point, then a launch back over the left-armer's head), bringing Smith in with a shout of taking the record for England's fastest Test century.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

He was 84 from 62 deliveries, needing 16 from nine deliveries to take the record outright with the uncertainty of whether Gilbert Jessop achieved the feat from 72 or 76 deliveries. Alas a slowdown as lunch approached, while sensible, meant that opportunity passed him by.

Nevertheless, the century within the session came with three deliveries to go, as Smith lifted Jadeja down the ground and then smeared a 17th boundary through midwicket to take him to three-figures. Edgbaston roared and then roared again as he walked off with Brook unbeaten on 91, the pair of them smashing 165 of the 172 scored in the first 27 overs between them - the third-most India have conceded in a session.

Brook's ninth Test century came up four overs into the afternoon, with a controlled guide through the cordon - his 13th boundary, off his 137th ball - between gully and second slip off Krishna. It was Brook's first century against India, and only his second at home, having fallen for 99 in his first innings of the series at Headingley.

By tea, Smith and Brook had eaten further into India's lead - 232 by this point - but they had started to slow down, taking 101 deliveries to move their partnership to 250 from 200, which had only taken 192. A combination of Siraj, Jadeja and Sundar could claim responsibility for prompting that deceleration with wider, more consistent lines. Nitish Kumar Reddy did find Smith's edge on 121, but Pant could only get fingertips to the chance, allowing the 24-year-old to pass 150 - off 144 balls - for the third time in his first-class career.

The 12 runs off the penultimate over of the second session, bowled by Sundar, who was reverse swept with ease by Brook, spoke of the ability of both batters to shift back up the gears. However, India pinned their hopes on the second new ball, which arrived five overs and one warm-up delivery from Akash Deep into the evening and proved their saviour.

Harry Brook played some eye-catching shots • AFP/Getty Images

Brook was cramping up, needing the physio - and a banana - eight deliveries before he was dismissed. He could score no runs during this period considering he only faced up to one of these deliveries, the one that dismissed him, prompting Smith to switch back to sicko mode. The wicket-taker Akash Deep was lifted gorgeously over long-on, then clouted through long-off for four. But with that second boundary coming at the end of the over, Smith watched on as Siraj trapped Josh Tongue lbw, put a sickening bouncer on Shoaib Bashir's temples, before castling the No.11, who had opted to leave a delivery that moved in off the deck.

Smith rushed off, cursory waves of his bat for a quite incredible innings that ran India ragged and thrilled a large home support. At various points, you needed the scoreboard to show you who was actually in charge. By the end, it was clear as day, as Rahul drove pristinely and Jaiswal, while he was there for 22 deliveries, smoked 28, punishing both Woakes and Brydon Carse when they dropped short.

There was almost a moment of controversy when, having been pinned by Tongue, Jaiswal seemed to run out of time before calling for his review, which was given to him by standing umpire Sharfuddoula, who had given the decision as out on the field. Stokes immediately stormed over to remonstrate after watching intently as the big screen ticked from from 15 to zero before Jaiswal's late signal.