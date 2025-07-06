Matches (6)
Gloucs vs Middlesex, South Group at Bristol, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
South Group, Bristol, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
What will be the toss result?
GLO Win & Bat
42%
MID Win & Bat
26%
GLO Win & Bowl
19%
MID Win & Bowl
13%
Scorecard summary
Gloucestershire • 204/5(20 overs)
83 (48)
3/54 (4)
48 (33)
1/27 (4)
Middlesex • 195/7(20 overs)
75 (41)
3/48 (4)
34 (23)
1/22 (4)
end of over 2022 runs
MID: 195/7CRR: 9.75
Zafar Gohar10 (4b 1x6)
Joe Cracknell14 (5b 2x6)
Matt Taylor 4-0-46-1
Josh Shaw 4-0-48-3
19.6
1b
Taylor to Zafar, 1 bye
19.5
2
Taylor to Zafar, 2 runs
19.4
6
Taylor to Zafar, SIX runs
19.3
1
Taylor to Cracknell, 1 run
19.2
6
Taylor to Cracknell, SIX runs
19.1
6
Taylor to Cracknell, SIX runs
end of over 194 runs • 2 wickets
MID: 173/7CRR: 9.10 • RRR: 32.00 • Need 32 from 6b
Zafar Gohar2 (1b)
Joe Cracknell1 (2b)
Josh Shaw 4-0-48-3
David Payne 4-0-22-1
18.6
2
Shaw to Zafar, 2 runs
18.5
W
Shaw to Hollman, OUT
Luke Hollman c Payne b Shaw 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 50
18.4
1
Shaw to Cracknell, 1 run
18.3
•
Shaw to Cracknell, no run
18.2
1
Shaw to Hollman, 1 run
18.1
W
Shaw to du Plooy, OUT
Leus du Plooy c Charlesworth b Shaw 16 (14b 1x4 0x6 27m) SR: 114.28
end of over 183 runs • 1 wicket
MID: 169/5CRR: 9.38 • RRR: 18.00 • Need 36 from 12b
Leus du Plooy16 (13b 1x4)
David Payne 4-0-22-1
Ajeet Singh Dale 4-0-43-1
17.6
W
Payne to Higgins, OUT
Ryan Higgins hit wicket b Payne 16 (13b 1x4 0x6 16m) SR: 123.07
17.5
1
Payne to du Plooy, 1 run
17.4
1
Payne to Higgins, 1 run
17.3
•
Payne to Higgins, no run
17.2
•
Payne to Higgins, no run
17.1
1
Payne to du Plooy, 1 run
end of over 1710 runs
MID: 166/4CRR: 9.76 • RRR: 13.00 • Need 39 from 18b
Leus du Plooy14 (11b 1x4)
Ryan Higgins15 (9b 1x4)
Ajeet Singh Dale 4-0-43-1
Matt Taylor 3-0-25-1
16.6
1
Dale to du Plooy, 1 run
16.5
•
Dale to du Plooy, no run
Match details
|County Ground, Bristol
|Toss
|Middlesex, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Gloucestershire 4, Middlesex 0
Middlesex Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|75
|41
|caught
|34
|23
|caught
|5
|7
|caught
|13
|11
|caught
|16
|14
|hit wicket
|16
|13
|not out
|14
|5
|caught
|1
|2
|not out
|10
|4
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 7, w 3)
|Total
|195(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
