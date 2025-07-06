Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA
WI vs AUS
ENG vs IND
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19
MLC

Gloucs vs Middlesex, South Group at Bristol, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
South Group, Bristol, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
204/5
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
(20 ov, T:205) 195/7

Gloucs won by 9 runs

Scorecard summary
Gloucestershire 204/5(20 overs)
D'Arcy Short
83 (48)
Zafar Gohar
3/54 (4)
Miles Hammond
48 (33)
Josh Little
1/27 (4)
Middlesex 195/7(20 overs)
Stephen Eskinazi
75 (41)
Josh Shaw
3/48 (4)
Kane Williamson
34 (23)
David Payne
1/22 (4)
View full scorecard
end of over 2022 runs
MID: 195/7CRR: 9.75 
Zafar Gohar10 (4b 1x6)
Joe Cracknell14 (5b 2x6)
Matt Taylor 4-0-46-1
Josh Shaw 4-0-48-3
19.6
1b
Taylor to Zafar, 1 bye
19.5
2
Taylor to Zafar, 2 runs
19.4
6
Taylor to Zafar, SIX runs
19.3
1
Taylor to Cracknell, 1 run
19.2
6
Taylor to Cracknell, SIX runs
19.1
6
Taylor to Cracknell, SIX runs
end of over 194 runs • 2 wickets
MID: 173/7CRR: 9.10 RRR: 32.00 • Need 32 from 6b
Zafar Gohar2 (1b)
Joe Cracknell1 (2b)
Josh Shaw 4-0-48-3
David Payne 4-0-22-1
18.6
2
Shaw to Zafar, 2 runs
18.5
W
Shaw to Hollman, OUT
Luke Hollman c Payne b Shaw 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 50
18.4
1
Shaw to Cracknell, 1 run
18.3
Shaw to Cracknell, no run
18.2
1
Shaw to Hollman, 1 run
18.1
W
Shaw to du Plooy, OUT
Leus du Plooy c Charlesworth b Shaw 16 (14b 1x4 0x6 27m) SR: 114.28
end of over 183 runs • 1 wicket
MID: 169/5CRR: 9.38 RRR: 18.00 • Need 36 from 12b
Leus du Plooy16 (13b 1x4)
David Payne 4-0-22-1
Ajeet Singh Dale 4-0-43-1
17.6
W
Payne to Higgins, OUT
Ryan Higgins hit wicket b Payne 16 (13b 1x4 0x6 16m) SR: 123.07
17.5
1
Payne to du Plooy, 1 run
17.4
1
Payne to Higgins, 1 run
17.3
Payne to Higgins, no run
17.2
Payne to Higgins, no run
17.1
1
Payne to du Plooy, 1 run
end of over 1710 runs
MID: 166/4CRR: 9.76 RRR: 13.00 • Need 39 from 18b
Leus du Plooy14 (11b 1x4)
Ryan Higgins15 (9b 1x4)
Ajeet Singh Dale 4-0-43-1
Matt Taylor 3-0-25-1
16.6
1
Dale to du Plooy, 1 run
16.5
Dale to du Plooy, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
County Ground, Bristol
TossMiddlesex, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Hassan Adnan
England
Paul Baldwin
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
PointsGloucestershire 4, Middlesex 0
Middlesex Innings
Player NameRB
SS Eskinazi
lbw7541
KS Williamson
caught3423
MDE Holden
caught57
BBA Geddes
caught1311
JL du Plooy
caught1614
RF Higgins
hit wicket1613
JB Cracknell
not out145
LBK Hollman
caught12
Zafar Gohar
not out104
Extras(b 1, lb 7, w 3)
Total195(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN97228
DUR107328
NOR106424
NOT115620
LEI105520
BEARS105520
WOR104616
DER103712
YOR103712
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM108232
SUR96324
GLA106424
SUS95322
HAM104518
KEN104518
GLO94516
MID92512
ESS10186
Full Table