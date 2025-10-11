Mlaba handed demerit point for waving at Deol

The incident occurred in the 17th over of India's innings, when Mlaba, after dismissing Harleen Deol, waved goodbye to the batter, which an ICC release on Saturday noted, "could have provoked an aggressive response"

Mlaba was judged to have breached Article 2.5, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

On-field umpires Jacquline Williams and Kim Cotton, third umpire Candace le Borde and fourth umpire Sue Redfern levelled the charge. Mlaba admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Trudy Anderson. The sanction also included an official reprimand.

Mlaba will carry this demerit point into a 24-month period. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within this period, they can be suspended for one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first.