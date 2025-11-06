Trent Rockets appoint Chris Read as women's head coach

The former Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper and captain has been promoted from his assistant role held under previous incumbent Jon Lewis , who left the Women's Hundred side at the end of the 2025 campaign after three years in charge.

Read is a cult hero at Trent Bridge, having made over 700 appearances in all formats for Nottinghamshire across 19 years, serving as club captain for 10 seasons. He earned 15 Test caps for England, alongside 36 ODI appearances.

Rockets will enter the 2026 season under new management following the acquisition of a 49% stake by Cain International - whose co-founders Todd Boehly and Jonathan Goldstein are part of the consortium that owns Chelsea FC - and private equity firm Ares Management. They will run the organisation, with Nottinghamshire retaining a 51% stake.

Read's move into coaching has recently included success as with Lancashire Women , marshalling them to two trophies this year. Last week, he signed a two-year deal to remain as their head coach through to the end of 2027.

Read's coaching staff at Rockets will include another former Nottinghamshire team-mate, Luke Fletcher , as assistant coach.

"It's a deeply proud moment to take on a head coaching role based at the ground that I have a huge number of unbelievably special memories at," said Read in a statement. "I've really enjoyed developing my coaching skillset with the Rockets over the last three summers, and the opportunity to continue that journey is really exciting.

"I felt the impact of a sold-out Trent Bridge crowd first-hand over many years, and I know how much their support can change the course of games.

"With all the fresh energy and investment into the Hundred, I'm really looking forward to starting the preparation for 2026 and beyond as we bid to deliver success."

Rockets general manager Mick Newell, who coached Read at Nottinghamshire, added: "It's a real full-circle moment for Chris to return to Trent Bridge to lead Trent Rockets, and we're delighted to welcome him back.

"Having established himself as a true club legend here with years of outstanding service as a player, he has now shown himself to be blossoming into an excellent coach and leader too.

"His fantastic start to a coaching career at Lancashire, and his experience from previous years with the Rockets, will stand him in great stead, and we can't wait to see him in his new role."