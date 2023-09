Afghanistan's fortunes once again hinge on spin

It's a young squad apart from one man who has been ever-present: Mohammad Nabi. Afghanistan have played 152 ODIs; Nabi 147. He was the Player of the Match when Afghanistan played their first ODI , in 2009. Now 38, Nabi, in all likelihood, is playing his last ODI World Cup. At the other end of the spectrum is Naveen-ul-Haq. The T20 globetrotter just turned 24, and has played only seven ODIs, but he has already announced that he will retire from ODIs at the end of this World Cup.