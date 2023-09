Spunky Sri Lanka out to prove heydays are not behind them

: Captainhas had about as miserable a run of form with the bat as any player coming into the World Cup. Since the start of the Qualifier, he averages 6.60 with a strike rate of 57.39. This is in his role as a lower-middle order finisher. With Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the tournament with injury, Sri Lanka desperately need Shanaka to begin playing big innings, even as he contributes with the ball, in order to give their XI some semblance of balance. Shanaka has never been much of an ODI batter, but he has played some excellent innings in India. This is a make-or-break tournament for his captaincy.