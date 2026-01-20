Stats - RCB extend winning streak, Devine enjoys new high

Match 12 of the WPL between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) was full of action and gave us some statistical highlights. Here's a look at them.

6 Number of consecutive wins for Number of consecutive wins for RCB in the WPL, becoming the first team to do so in the tournament. They won their last match of the 2025 season against Mumbai Indians before the five wins in this season.

RCB are the second team to start their WPL campaign with five wins after Mumbai Indians, who also won their first five matches in the inaugural season in 2023. These two are the only teams to start their campaign with three or more consecutive wins in the WPL.

5 Number of Number of different players to have won the Player of the Match award in five matches for RCB in this season. MI in 2023 and RCB in 2024 also had five different players to win a POTM award in the WPL.

61 RCB's margin of victory over Gujarat Giants is the fourth biggest RCB's margin of victory over Gujarat Giants is the fourth biggest victory margin in terms of runs in the WPL, and the biggest for RCB.

Of the seven matches which have ended with a margin of more than 50 runs, GG have been on the losing side on three occasions, the most by any team in the WPL.

1 This was the first match where a target was successfully defended at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Before this match, all the This was the first match where a target was successfully defended at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Before this match, all the 6 matches played at this venue were won by the chasing side in the WPL.

73 Runs scored by Runs scored by Gautami Naik against GG, is the highest score by an uncapped player in the WPL. The previous being 46 by Kanika Ahuja against UP Warriorz in 2023

29 for 3 GG's score in the powerplay against RCB in this match, is the lowest by a team in this season of the WPL.

This was the 10th instance of GG losing three or more wickets inside the first six overs in the WPL, the most by any team. GG have ended up losing each of these 10 matches.

4 Number of times Ashleigh Gardner dismissed Smriti Mandhana in 8 innings in the WPL, the joint-most Number of times Ashleigh Gardner dismissed Smriti Mandhana in 8 innings in the WPL, the joint-most a bowler has dismissed a batter in the tournament. Hayley Matthews has also been dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone four times in WPL.

21 Number of extras conceded by GG in their innings against RCB are the joint-second most by a team in the WPL. Only Delhi Capitals have conceded more in a WPL innings, 25 against UP Warriorz at Bengaluru Number of extras conceded by GG in their innings against RCB are the joint-second most by a team in the WPL. Only Delhi Capitals have conceded more in a WPL innings, 25 against UP Warriorz at Bengaluru in 2025